Saxbys teams up with Ya Fav Trashman and B Lab for holiday community service event

Several organizations in the region are teaming up to spread holiday cheer to a Philadelphia community.

Philly-based coffee company Saxbys is hosting Operation Holiday Magic, a day of service benefiting Point Breeze residents, at its Roastery on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The event is being held in collaboration with nonprofit network B Lab and community activist Terrill Haigler ("Ya Fav Trashman").

“At Saxbys, we are committed to serving the communities we live and work in,” said Nick Bayer, founder and CEO of Saxbys. “With our Roastery located in Point Breeze, we are grateful for the opportunity to give back and support the community through this event.”

The morning will kick off with a grocery distribution from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. courtesy of Sharing Excess, the food redistribution company that hosted last month's popular avocado giveaway.

During the distribution, attendees will have the opportunity to apply to Philadelphia Gas Works’ LIHEAP program. The program helps residents pay off the balance of eligible utility bills or assist with a heating emergency. Based on household size and income, grants of up to $1,000 are available and do not have to be repaid.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., a giveaway will be held featuring more than 2,000 toys donated by Philadelphia-based company Five Below. Students from kindergarten through 8th grade from Delaplaine McDaniel School and the surrounding community are invited to stop by the giveaway and choose from an assortment of special gifts.

“Getting resources into the community is of the utmost importance year-round, and especially during the holidays,” said Haigler. “Working alongside Saxbys and B Lab helps to deepen our collective impact on the community.”

Tuesday, Nov. 2911 a.m. to 4 p.m. | free to attendSaxbys Roastery2415 Morris Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145.