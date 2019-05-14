More Sports:

May 14, 2019

When will Scott Kingery, Vincent Velasquez, other injured Phillies return?

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Scott-Kinger-Phillies_051419_USAT Tommy Gilligan/USA Today Sports

Scott Kingery would be a boost as the Phillies utility man when he returns.

The Phillies injury list is continuing to grow, as Vince Velasquez' arrival on the slate of hurt players ramps it up to seven.

Velasquez has a forearm injury and was replaced in the starting rotation by Cole Irvin, who may "Wally Pip" the Phils veteran hurler as Irvin made an impressive seven inning, one run debut over the weekend. When Velasquez returns it may be in a bullpen role. 

Several other bullpen arms are on the mend including early season mainstays Edubray Ramos and Victor Arano. Bad news seems to be in store for David Robertson, as the high profile offseason acquisition will be out until at least the end of June with his lingering elbow injury.

Looking for some good news? Scott Kingery — who was on fire to start the year before going down with a bad hamstring — is slated to start rehabbing in Lakewood (where the team was rained out two days in a row) as he targets the next few weeks to return to Philly.

“One thing that I believe is important is for us to strike and have him back when he feels ready and feels like his timing and his rhythm is good rather than put a specific number of at-bats on it,” Kapler said, via NBCSports Philly of Kingery's soon to begin minor league rehab. “I don’t think you want to stretch it out for too long and I don’t think you want it to be too short. We’ll build him up sensibly with his long-term interests leading the strategy.”

Here's an updated look at the infirmary ward and the expected return date (or at least the earliest date they will be eligible to return to the MLB club) for each of those players. Keep in mind that their stints on the IL can be renewed if the player is not healthy:

 PlayerInjuryReturnStats
Vince Velasquez ForearmMay 183.86 ERA in 6 starts
Edubray Ramos ShoulderMay 204.66 ERA in 9.2 IP
David RobertsonElbowJune 23 5.40 ERA in 6.2 IP
Roman QuinnGroinMay 183 hits in 27 at bats
Scott KingeryHamstringMay 17.406, 2 HR, 5 RBI
Victor AranoElbowMay 243.86 ERA in 4.2 IP
 Tommy Hunter ElbowMay 28 Has not played


It will be interesting to see what the Phillies choose to do with their bullpen as their arms become available once again — and also with Roman Quinn, who will likely find his way back into a steady role as the fifth outfielder after Aaron Altherr was lost to the Giants on waivers when he was designated for assignment.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia David Robertson Aaron Altherr Vince Velasquez Scott Kingery

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

2019 NBA Mock Draft Roundup: Who will the Sixers select with 24th-overall pick?
Cam-Johnson-Carolina_051519_usat

Transportation

NJ Transit train service between Atlantic City and Philadelphia restored
NJ Transit Atlantic city train

Music

Lil Uzi Vert says he's finished recording new album 'Eternal Atake'
lil uzi vert eternal atake

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Bryce Harper's recent slump shouldn't be a surprise — or a cause for concern
Bryce-Harper_051519_usat

Alternative Medicine

Lavender is rising through the ranks of anti-anxiety medications
lavender anxiety treatment

Family-Friendly

Peddler's Village to host 41st annual Strawberry Festival
Strawberry Festival at Peddler's Village

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved