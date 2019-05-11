Giants starter Madison Bumgarner puts Phillies on his no-trade list

The Phillies' interest in San Francisco Giants starter Madison Bumgarner has been well-documented in recent weeks, even months. Nothing has materialized quite yet.

But that could change in the two-plus months between mid-May and the July 31 MLB trade deadline.

The Phillies could use some starting pitching depth, and currently lack a left-handed starter. Acquiring Bumgarner, who will be a free agent after this season, could solve both those problems, but they'll first have to get past his no-trade clause.

According to Ken Rosenthal, Bumgarner submitted a list of eight teams he can veto trades to this season, and the Phillies are one of them.

That however, doesn't mean Bumgarner can't be dealt to Philly. He can, but only if he wants to be traded there.

If you're confused by this, don't worry. The way it was phrased even threw off this writer, and apparently a lot of people on Twitter, as Rosenthal then had to send out several clarifying tweets.

Currently, fellow lefty Dallas Keuchel remains on the free agent market, and is obviously the more attractive pickup as he wouldn't cost prospects, just money. But once Keuchel signs somewhere, expect the market for Bumgarner to heat up quickly. This season, Bumgarner, a four-time All Star and former World Series MVP, is having a slightly down year, with a 3.99 ERA in eight starts, but that won't cause teams to shy away, especially since MadBum has a history of turning it on when the games matter most.



[Note: This story corrects a previous version that stated, well, pretty much the opposite of what it says now. Apologies.]

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports