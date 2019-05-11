Giants starter Madison Bumgarner puts Phillies on his no-trade list

May 11, 2019
The Phillies' interest in San Francisco Giants starter Madison Bumgarner has been well-documented in recent weeks, even months. Nothing has materialized quite yet.
But that could change in the two-plus months between mid-May and the July 31 MLB trade deadline.
The Phillies could use some starting pitching depth, and currently lack a left-handed starter. Acquiring Bumgarner, who will be a free agent after this season, could solve both those problems, but they'll first have to get past his no-trade clause.
According to Ken Rosenthal, Bumgarner submitted a list of eight teams he can veto trades to this season, and the Phillies are one of them.
Madison Bumgarner’s eight-team no-trade list, per sources:#Braves#RedSox#Cubs#Astros#Brewers#Yankees#Phillies#STLCards— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) May 11, 2019
Bumgarner chose teams strategically; list comprised solely of contenders that might want to acquire him from #SFGiants, not teams he wants to avoid.
That however, doesn't mean Bumgarner can't be dealt to Philly. He can, but only if he wants to be traded there.
If you're confused by this, don't worry. The way it was phrased even threw off this writer, and apparently a lot of people on Twitter, as Rosenthal then had to send out several clarifying tweets.
That said, #SFGiants’ Bumgarner should be motivated to approve a trade: Any potential free agent traded in middle of season is ineligible for qualifying offer and exempt from draft-pick comp. List, however, gives him measure of control - if, say, he prefers #Braves to #Phillies.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) May 11, 2019
Further explanation on Bumgarner: Players include contenders on their no-trade list to gain leverage if a trade agreement is reached, NOT because they have no interest in winning.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) May 11, 2019
More context on Bumgarner: His contract allows him to reject trades to eight teams. The eight I reported are the ones he can block. He can still approve trades to those teams, but generally players want some form of compensation to waive their no-trade protection.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) May 11, 2019
Currently, fellow lefty Dallas Keuchel remains on the free agent market, and is obviously the more attractive pickup as he wouldn't cost prospects, just money. But once Keuchel signs somewhere, expect the market for Bumgarner to heat up quickly. This season, Bumgarner, a four-time All Star and former World Series MVP, is having a slightly down year, with a 3.99 ERA in eight starts, but that won't cause teams to shy away, especially since MadBum has a history of turning it on when the games matter most.
[Note: This story corrects a previous version that stated, well, pretty much the opposite of what it says now. Apologies.]
