October 11, 2024

Scrapple sculpting contest produced some unique creations – and they're on display at Reading Terminal Market

The meaty pieces depict several Philly sights – from the Rocky statue to the original LOVE Park. Vote for your favorite Saturday at the food hall.

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Scrapple sculptures RTM Provided images/Reading Terminal Market

Amateur and professional artists made sculpture out of scrapple at Reading Terminal Market. They included one of the Rocky statue (left) and the judge's pick of a functional, chicken-shaped jar (right).

Philadelphia area artists traded sculpting clay for pork products at an unusual contest.

Reading Terminal Market hosted its first scrapple sculpting competition Thursday in the food hall's Arch Court. Eight contestants had 90 minutes to create original artwork out of the meat, a Pennsylvania Dutch delicacy. They each received five pounds of scrapple and a set of sculpting tools.

MORE: Philly sewing instructors give tips on how to make your own Halloween costume

The results — which include a soft pretzel and Rocky Balboa — will be displayed at the market Saturday. Visitors can vote for their favorite creation via QR code as part of the Scrapple & Apple Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

While the popular vote is up in the air, the judge has already cast his ballot. Local artist and educator Sherman Fleming selected Philly cheesemonger Jake Heller as the winner of the contest. Heller fashioned a functional jar shaped like a chicken out of his materials. He will receive a trophy and $100 gift card to Reading Terminal Market, as will the people's choice winner.

According to the market, the competitors included professional and amateur artists, plus a few scrapple fans in it for the meat. They hailed from various parts of Philadelphia, South Jersey and Delaware County.

Check out the rest of their sculptures below. Philly residents will recognize the original LOVE Park and the clothespin sculpture across from City Hall in this crop of scrapple creations:

Sculpture of a pig and apples made from scrappleProvided image/Reading Terminal Market

An amateur artist from Philadelphia sculpted this pig and apples.


Sculpture of text reading Provided image/Reading Terminal Market

This sweet 'I <3 U' text art was sculpted by a 'scrapple evangelist' from West Philly.


A sculpture of the original LOVE Park in Philadelphia made from scrappleProvided image/Reading Terminal Market

The original LOVE Park, rendered in scrapple by an artist and actor from Philadelphia.


A sculpture of a piglet made from scrappleProvided image/Reading Terminal Market

A mixed media artist from Philadelphia crafted this piglet.


Sculptures of a soft pretzel and a clothespin made from scrappleProvided image/Reading Terminal Market

On the left, a soft pretzel made by a scrapple fan from South Jersey. On the right, the Clothespin statue on Market Street by a formally trained sculpture artist.


