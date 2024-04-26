Second-round 2024 NFL mock draft

Why do this? Well, you already clicked, so got 'eem. Boom, I win. Here's my pointless, certain to be very inaccurate 2024 second-round NFL mock draft. The Eagles presently hold the 50th and 53rd overall picks.

33) Bills: Cooper DeJean, CB/S, Iowa: Wide receiver was the popular projection for the Bills in the first round, but they traded back twice when there were a few good ones still available. They also need help all over their secondary, and DeJean would be great value at 33.

34) 49ers (from Patriots via Brandon Aiyuk trade): Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois: It feels a whole lot like the 49ers are going to trade one of their receivers, whether that's Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk. If they trade Samuel, the Super Bowl-ready Bills would make sense. If it's Aiyuk, the building Patriots make sense. It was a mild surprise that Newton lasted until the second round, where the DT-needy Niners scoop him up.

35) Cardinals: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama: The Cardinals landed a bigtime receiver in Marvin Harrison, a tough defensive end in Darius Robinson, and now they add a much needed corner who many thought should have gone Round 1.

36) Commanders: Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame: The Commanders wanted to jump back up into the back half of the first round for an offensive tackle, but couldn't. Here they'll reach a little bit for one.

37) Chargers: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas: The Chargers picked Joe Alt in Round 1. In Round 2 they'll look to restock at wide receiver after parting ways with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

38) Titans: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M: The first linebacker is taken at pick 38, where the Titans have needs all over but simply add the best player available.

39) Panthers: Ennis Rakestraw, CB, Missouri: The Panthers add a tough, physical corner opposite Jaycee Horn.

40) Commanders: T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State: Dan Quinn loves tall corners to play in his Cover-3-heavy scheme, and Tampa fits that mold.

41) Packers: Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota: The Packers added the high-priced Xavier McKinney in free agency. He solved one of their gaping holes at safety. Nubin solves the other.

42) Texans: Max Melton, CB, Rutgers: The Texans need help at corner both on the outside and in the slot. Melton can do both.

43) Falcons: Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina: Just keep adding quarterbacks, Falcons. One of them is bound to pan out.

44) Raiders: Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia: The Raiders fill a rather glaring hole at center, and do so with a player who could have very easily gone Round 1.

45) Saints: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia: "Slant Boy" is gone, and the Saints could use a dynamic receiver to pair with Chris Olave.

46) Colts: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan: Wilson adds a speed element to the Colts' offense alongside possession receiver Michael Pittman.

47) Giants: Dominick Puni, OL, Kansas: The Giants still don't have a quarterback or an offensive line so they reach for guard-tackle versatile guy in Round 2.

48) Jaguars: Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State: Disruptive interior guy who can take some pressure off of Travon Walker and Josh Allen on the edges.

49) Bengals: Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky: Tee Higgins is on the franchise tag, and the Bengals don't currently have an ideal WR3. Corley brings a YAC element to the Bengals offense.

50) Eagles: Junior Colson, LB, Michigan: Colson is an outstanding run defender and is also a good athlete, especially for a big linebacker by today's standards, at 6'3, 247. He has the height-weight-speed combination to run with tight ends and get them to the ground after the catch.

51) Steelers: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State: The Steelers have very little at receiver aside from George Pickens.

52) Rams: Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan: Aaron Donald's retirement leaves a huge void on the interior of the Rams' line.

53) Eagles: Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington: The Eagles got a great value pick in Quinyon Mitchell in Round 1, but the downside of not getting an offensive lineman is that guys worth drafting will likely be picked clean by now. Instead, the Eagles pivot to receiver and land Polk, who has good size, great hands, college production (69 catches, 1159 yards, 16.8 YPC, 9 TDs in 2023), contested catch ability, and some physicality after the catch.

54) Browns: Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan: ZaDarius Smith turns 32 in September.

55) Dolphins: Tanner McLachlan, TE, Arizona: Probably a reach here, but the Dolphins can use a good receiving tight end to work the open seams created by their extreme speed on the outside.

56) Cowboys: Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas: After punting on free agency, the Cowboys are going to be forced to fill needs throughout the draft. OT was an obvious position to fill in Round 1, RB feels like their next focus in Round 2.

57) Buccaneers: Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan: The Bucs are light on corner depth and they don't really have a starting slot.

58) Packers: Payton Wilson, LB, NC State: Someone finally takes the plunge on Wilson, an athletically gifted and productive linebacker, but one who comes with major durability concerns.

59) Texans: Maason Smith, DT, LSU: The Texans added a bunch of veteran interior linemen in free agency, but here they add some youth.

60) Bills: Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon: The Bills finally land a receiver after being on the clock for the fourth time.

61) Lions: Javon Bullard, S, Georgia: Bullard is a hitter who plays with swagger. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson vibes.

62) Ravens: Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas State: The Ravens lost both of their 2023 starting guards in free agency this offseason.

63) 49ers: Roger Rosengarten, OL, Washington: Rosengarten is more of a run-blocking lineman who fits what the Niners want to do.

64) Chiefs: Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama: A fastball for Andy.

If you actually read this to the end, shame on you.

