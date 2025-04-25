Second-round 2025 NFL mock draft

Why do this? Well, you already clicked, so got 'eem. Boom, I win. Here's my pointless, certain to be very inaccurate 2025 second-round NFL mock draft.

33) Browns: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado: The slide ends with the first pick in Round 2.

34) Texans: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona: The Texans still have needs all over their offensive line, and Savaiinaea has OT/OG versatility.

35) Titans: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina: The Titans need help everywhere, and Emmanwori is the best available player.

36) Browns: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College: Whoever drafts Ezeiruaku will be getting a pro-ready, polished pass rusher with a deep pass rush repertoire. The Browns still have Myles Garrett, but nothing on the other side.

37) Raiders: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan: Johnson would have been a first-round pick if not for injury concerns. The Raiders have nothing at corner.

38) Patriots: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA: Boston radio will probably try to sell the idea of A.J. Brown for the Pats' second-round pick, but the Pats will instead land a new starting linebacker.

39) Bears: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State: Henderson can play a similar role as Jahmyr Gibbs did in Ben Johnson's offense in Detroit.

40) Saints: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss: The Saints need a starting corner after losing Paulson Adebo in free agency.

41) Bears: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame: The play-making Watts can eventually replace the formerly play-making Kevin Byard.

42) Jets: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU: The Jets passed on a tight end in Round 1, and Taylor falls into their laps in Round 2.

43) 49ers: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri: Burden is a YAC monster, and the Niners like collecting those guys. He has a similar skill set as the departed Deebo Samuel.

44) Cowboys: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State: The Cowboys drafted a power OG in Round 1, and they take a power RB in Round 2.

45) Colts: Kevin Winston, S, Penn State: Winston will help solidify the Colts' back end, replacing Julian Blackmon.

46) Rams: Darius Alexander, iDL, Toledo: The Rams continue to load up on their young, talented D-line.

47) Cardinals: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State: The Cardinals have a power run game, and can play bully ball down the field as well with the 6'4 Higgins pairing with Marvin Harrison, Jr.

48) Dolphins: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame: The Dolphins' corners are woeful, especially if they intend on granting Jalen Ramsey's request to be traded.

49) Bengals: Jared Wilson, iOL, Georgia: The Bengals' OL still stinks. They need bodies everywhere.

50) Seahawks: Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State: One of the Seahawks' starting corners is Josh Jobe, lol.

51) Broncos: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa: The Broncos were expected to draft a running back in Round 1. They find a big, patient back with good vision in Round 2.

52) Seahawks: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State: The DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett era in Seattle is over. They need a third WR to complement Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp, and Noel's game reminds me a little bit of Lockett's.

53) Buccaneers: Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas: Jackson is a big, high-motor edge who plays hard, and would fit in nicely to Todd Bowles' scheme.

54) Packers: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, Coastal Carolina: The Packers need corners with the eventual loss of Jaire Alexander on the horizon.

55) Chargers: Nohl Williams, CB, California: The Chargers' corners are rough, too. Their projected starters are slow-ass Benjamin St-Juste and Donte Jackson.

56) Bills: Kyle Williams, WR, Washington: The Bills have bigger receivers in Keon Coleman and Josh Palmer, as well as a shifty slot guy in Khalil Shakir, but what they don't have is a home run threat. Williams adds that element.

57) Panthers: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M: The Panthers surprisingly went offense with their first pick. Here they land a three-down edge at a great value in Scourton.

58) Texans: Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia: More and more O-line. Ratledge starts from Day 1 at RG.

59) Ravens: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami: Mark Andrews is reportedly on the trade block, and Arroyo can be an explosive pass-catching replacement.

60) Lions: Jack Bech, WR, TCU: Bech's toughness is a fit for the culture Dan Campbell is trying to continue to install in Detroit.

61) Commanders: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State: Value meets need here for the Commanders, who need help all along their defensive line.

62) Bills: Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State: Tre'Davious White is a projected starter. He's probably cooked.

63) Chiefs: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall: Green is a first-round talent, and it's clear that teams are not comfortable with the multiple sexual assault accusations that have been made about him or he would have been drafted already. He finds a home in KC, where Andy isn't all that bothered by players' off-field conduct.

64) Eagles: Aireontae Ersery, OL, Minnesota: While he didn't play guard in college (aside from 3 snaps), Ersery has the skill set to do so, and might make sense as a RG of the present, RT of the future.

