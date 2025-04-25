15 players who make sense for the Eagles in Round 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft

Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft is in the books, and the Philadelphia Eagles landed Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell. Here are 15 players who make sense for the Birds in Round 2, where they hold the last pick (64th overall).

• Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College: Ezeiruaku finished second in the nation in 2024 with 16.5 sacks. He also had 80 tackles (20 for loss), and 3 forced fumbles. He's a speed rusher who can turn the corner, and also win on inside counters. In the pros he'll have to prove that he can set the edge in the run game if he's going to be a three-down player, but he has pass rush chops, which is more important. Ezeiruaku isn't likely to last very long in Round 2, so if the Eagles have interest they'll have to trade up.

• Nic Scourton, DL, Texas A&M: Scourton has good size, and he's an agile player with some effective pass rush moves, notably his inside and outside spins. He is also a tough defender against the run, with the motor and hustle to chase down runs from the backside. He makes sense as a Brandon Graham successor who would primarily play on the edge but has some iDL versatility.

• Landon Jackson, DL, Arkansas: Jackson is a high ceiling type of prospect with an impressive blend of size and athleticism, but who is a bit of a late bloomer and needs more development. In 2023, he had 44 tackles (13.5 for loss) and 6.5 sacks. In 2024, he had 49 tackles and 6.5 sacks. He's primarily an edge defender, but he can also play inside. Plays hard, good motor.

• Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina: Emmanwori is a monster safety at 6'3, 220, who tore up the Combine, running a 4.38.

• Mason Taylor, TE, LSU: Taylor is the son of NFL Hall of Fame DE Jason Taylor. He has been a starter since he was a true freshman in 2022. He's athletic, polished, and alignment-versatile.

• Aireontae Ersery, OL, Minnesota: Ersery has been the Gophers' starting LT since 2022, with some sparse experience at RT prior to that. He's a gifted athlete for a 330-plus pound offensive lineman, and he knows how to finish blocks. He's a candidate to be a RG of the present, RT of the future.

• Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami: Arroyo had just 11 catches through his first three years at Miami, but he had a breakout season in 2024, with 35 catches for 590 yards (16.9 YPC!) and 7 TDs.

• Alfred Collins, iDL, Texas: Collins is a premier run stuffer in the middle of the Texas defense. He doesn't have ideal production (7 career sacks in 5 collegiate seasons), but his athleticism for such a massive player is rather obvious, and he has some untapped ceiling as a pass rusher. Collins could be a high Day 2 pick, and the Eagles aren't afraid of spending premium draft capital on interior defensive line prospects who don't have eye-popping sack numbers.

• Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss: Umanmielen had 10.5 sacks in 2024 after collecting 7 sacks with Florida in 2023. He's an athletic, bendy edge rusher. Replacement for Josh Sweat.

• T.J. Sanders, iDL, South Carolina: Sanders was being projected to the Eagles in the first round a little while back. That was an over-projection, but he is a lean interior defensive lineman with good athleticism who takes pride against the run and can also play with power. He is a logical replacement for Milton Williams.

• Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina: Revel has length, speed, ball skills, and he is physical against the run. Revel tore an ACL in September, ending his season, otherwise he might have gone first round.

• Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame: Morrison was a playmaker for Notre Dame right out of the gate, as he picked off 6 passes his freshman season. In his sophomore season, he picked off 3 more, and added 10 pass breakups. He suffered a hip injury in 2024, ending his season after just 6 games.

• Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss: Amos originally played at Louisiana Lafayette before transferring to Alabama and then again to Ole Miss. He has good length at 6'1, and he is an effective press corner on the outside, with quick feet to mirror and match opposing receivers.

• Marcus Mbow, OT/OG, Purdue: Mbow played RG in 2022, and RT in 2023 and 2024. He's 6'4, with very short 32" arms, so, spoiler, he ain't playing tackle in the NFL. Mbow is smart, athletic, and chippy. Mbow does not have center experience in his college background, but I imagine that if the Eagles have interest, they see center as a potential secondary position for him, especially since they don't really have a true backup there.

• Kevin Winston, S, Penn State: Winston is an instinctive, physical, sure tackling defender who can play deep safety, dime linebacker, or even some slot against bigger receivers. Winston only had one full season as a starter under his belt, but he was still considered a Day 1 or Day 2 prospect before suffering a knee injury that ended his 2024 season.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader