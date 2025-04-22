Philadelphia Eagles 2025 NFL Draft board

When the Philadelphia Eagles' scouting department and GM Howie Roseman are finished putting together their draft board, it will typically include almost 200 players for the Birds to choose from on draft weekend.

Here, we'll put together our own smaller draft board (a little over 100 players), based on perceived scheme fit, team needs, personal preference, and things we've heard, listed by round. We'll continue to add to it leading up to the draft. As the draft progresses on Thursday and continues through the weekend, we'll cross off players as they come off the board, as we've done over the last few years. Bookmark, please.

We have two disclaimers:

Draft boards don't actually look like what we've laid out below. Duh. The Eagles will almost certainly draft multiple players that we missed below, as they do every year.

OK, now that we've sufficiently covered our butts, here's our 2024 Eagles draft board.

Trade up from 32 Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall



• Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia: Williams has outstanding power, quickness, and agility to go along with his great length at 6'5, 260, with 34 3/8" arms. He is also versatile, as he lined up all over the Georgia defensive line. Like most first-round Georgia defensive prospects, Williams' sack numbers aren't overwhelming (14 sacks in 3 seasons), but he also played through an ankle injury throughout the entire 2024 season. Williams plays disciplined team defense, and he's a force in the backfield against the run. That alone should earn him an immediate role in any defense. But he also has a lot of room to grow as a pass rusher as he continues to develop more of a rush repertoire.



• Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss: Nolen had 4 sacks for Texas A&M in 2023 before transferring to Ole Miss. He had 6.5 sacks in 2024. His career production has not always matched up with his potential, as he was the No. 1 recruit in the nation (via ESPN) coming out of high school. Still, he has raw power, he is obviously gifted, and his production improved throughout his college career.

• Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall: Green led the nation with 17 sacks. He's explosive at the snap, he has speed, and a repertoire of pass rush moves (ghost, spin, and some nice inside counters).

Stick and pick at 32 Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College James Pearce, Jr., EDGE, Tennessee Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State Jahdae Barron, S/SCB, Texas Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M



• Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon: Harmon had a breakout season at Oregon after transferring from Michigan State. In 2024, he had 45 tackles (11 for loss), 5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 4 batted passes. He's quick, powerful, stout, and has good awareness when playing the run. Although he only had 8.5 career sacks, his natural athleticism is going to eventually translate to better sack production. I don't love pressures as a stat because it's so subjective, but he apparently led the NCAA with 55 pressures.



• Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College: Ezeiruaku finished second in the nation in 2024 with 16.5 sacks. He also had 80 tackles (20 for loss), and 3 forced fumbles. He's a speed rusher who can turn the corner, and also win on inside counters. In the pros he'll have to prove that he can set the edge in the run game if he's going to be a three-down player, but he has pass rush chops, which is more important.

• James Pearce, Jr., EDGE, Tennessee: Pearce is a classic speed rusher with a quick get-off who can accelerate around the edge, beat offensive tackles with inside counters, or convert speed-to-power. He also dropped into coverage on occasion in Tennessee's defense and did not look out of place. On the downside, he's light at 243 pounds, and could struggle to set the edge at the NFL level. There are also reportedly some character concerns. He could be a player who falls a lot further than expected.



• Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State: Zabel is a tough, athletic offensive line prospect who started games at NDSU at LT, RT, LG, and RG. He also started at C in high school, and worked out there at Senior Bowl practices. For the Eagles' purposes, he'd be a plug-and-play Day 1 starter at RG, with versatility to play other spots down the road if need be.



• Jahdae Barron, S/SCB, Texas: Barron was last season's Jim Thorpe Award winner, which is given to the nation's top defensive back. He's a safety / slot corner / dime linebacker hybrid who played the "star" position in Texas' defense. He's extremely versatile, he's physical, and is thought of as a highly intelligent and prepared player. Barron hasn't been discussed as a potential Eagles target, like, at all, but I could see Vic Fangio loving the way he plays. Barron isn't expected to be available at 32, but if he somehow slid the Eagles would at have to consider him.

• Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M: Incredible athlete, awful production.



MORE NFL DRAFT: 2025 NFL Draft non-Eagles rooting guide

Trade back from 32, or up from 64 Nic Scourton, DL, Texas A&M Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State Landon Jackson, DL, Arkansas Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina Malaki Starks, S, Georgia Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky Mason Taylor, TE, LSU Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

• Nic Scourton, DL, Texas A&M: Scourton has good size, and he's an agile player with some effective pass rush moves, notably his inside and outside spins. He is also a tough defender against the run, with the motor and hustle to chase down runs from the backside. He makes sense as a Brandon Graham successor who would primarily play on the edge but has some iDL versatility. • Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State: Jackson played LG for OSU in 2022 and 2023, and split time at LG and LT in 2024. As you can see in the below highlight reel, he has the athleticism to get to execute difficult reach blocks, and he looks natural getting to the second level. He is also a finisher in the run game, and there should be minimal concerns about his ability to handle quick interior defensive lineman, seeing as he has experience at LT.

• Landon Jackson, DL, Arkansas: Jackson is a high ceiling type of prospect with an impressive blend of size and athleticism, but who is a bit of a late bloomer and needs more development. In 2023, he had 44 tackles (13.5 for loss) and 6.5 sacks. In 2024, he had 49 tackles and 6.5 sacks. He's primarily an edge defender, but he can also play inside. Plays hard, good motor. • Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina: Emmanwori is a monster safety at 6'3, 220, who tore up the Combine, running a 4.38.He'll likely be taken by some other team in the first round. We have him down this far because of the Eagles' aversion to drafting safeties with high picks. • Malaki Starks, S, Georgia: Starks is a versatile safety who can play in the box, centerfield, or in the slot. And, you know, he played at Georgia, so the Eagles are going to have interest. He's just a really good player who started as a true freshman on Georgia's 2022 National Championship team. Starks was at one time projected to be picked in the top half of the first round, but his Combine performance was just OK. He could slide into Day 2, where he'd be a steal for whoever picks him. The Eagles have never drafted a safety in the first round, and they recently showed how much they value the safety position when they traded C.J. Gardner-Johnson for a bust OG. • Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky: Hairston ran the fastest 40 time at the 2025 Combine, where he blazed a 4.28. He has some ball skills, as he had 5 INTs in 2023, 2 of which he returned for touchdowns. He added another pick-six in 2024. The concern for Hairston will be in run support, and whether or not he can match physicality with the NFL's bigger receivers. • Mason Taylor, TE, LSU: Taylor is the son of NFL Hall of Fame DE Jason Taylor. He has been a starter since he was a true freshman in 2022. He's athletic, polished, and alignment-versatile.

• Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon: Conerly is an athletic tackle who is an asset on second-level blocks and down the field on screens. He can mirror and match in pass pro, but is susceptible to power rushers. He's a Day 2 type of prospect who could get pushed up to the first round because of positional importance. His game is a little too close to Andre Dillard's for my taste.

• Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan: Grant is a big bodied NT who was No. 3 on Bruce Feldman's freaks list last summer, though his production has not equaled his potential. If the Eagles don't intend on exercising Jordan Davis' fifth-year option, mentally move him up this list some.

Round 2 Aireontae Ersery, OL, Minnesota Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State Oluwafemi Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona State Alfred Collins, DT, Texas Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss Josaiah Stewart: LB/EDGE, Michigan Tyleik Williams, iDL, Ohio State T.J. Sanders, iDL, South Carolina Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss Marcus Mbow, OT/OG, Purdue Kevin Winston, S, Penn State J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

• Aireontae Ersery, OL, Minnesota: Ersery has been the Gophers' starting LT since 2022, with some sparse experience at RT prior to that. He's a gifted athlete for a 330-plus pound offensive lineman, and he knows how to finish blocks. • Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami: Arroyo had just 11 catches through his first three years at Miami, but he had a breakout season in 2024, with 35 catches for 590 yards (16.9 YPC!) and 7 TDs. There's a pretty good bet that he's going to be a standout at the NFL Combine, seeing as he maxed out at 21.8 MPH on a 74-yard TD catch-and-run against Georgia Tech earlier last season. • Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State: Simmons was a starting RT at San Diego State before transferring to Ohio State and becoming their starting LT. Obviously, he has left-right versatility and could serve as a swing tackle early in his career if the Eagles envision him as an eventual replacement for Lane Johnson. His trademark is quick feet. An injury (thought to be an ACL tear) ended his 2024 season.

• Oluwafemi Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA: Oladejo played off-ball linebacker and EDGE at UCLA. He had just 6 career sacks. He is thought of as a good run defender. Oladejo impressed during the pre-draft process, particularly at the Senior Bowl, so much so that Mel Kiper had him in the first round in a February 25 mock draft. His first-round buzz has only increased in the leadup to the draft, which seems nuts to me for a developmental player who is still learning a new position. • Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State: Noel is a lightning-quick receiver who is tough to jam at the line of scrimmage and who knows how to create separation with his waterbug-like change of direction route running skills. In 2024 he had 80 catches for 1194 yards (14.9 YPC) and 8 TDs. He reminds me a little of Christian Kirk, who the Eagles had interest in during 2022 free agency. Noel is probably most effective out of the slot, but he has shown inside-outside versatility at Iowa State.

• Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State: Higgins averaged 15.4 yards per catch over his career. He's a good route runner, and at 6'4 with 4.47 speed he can win contested catches down the field.

• Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona State: Savaiinaea has been a dominant player both at RG at RT for Arizona, and in 2024 he played LT. His fit with the Eagles reminds me a bit of Taliese Fuaga's projected fit with the Eagles in the 2024 draft, in that he could potentially play guard or tackle in the short-term, on either side, and settle in at RT whenever Lane Johnson retires. But more generally, he has the versatility to play four OL positions. • Alfred Collins, iDL, Texas: Collins is a premier run stuffer in the middle of the Texas defense. He doesn't have ideal production (7 career sacks in 5 collegiate seasons), but his athleticism for such a massive player is rather obvious, and he has some untapped ceiling as a pass rusher. Collins could be a high Day 2 pick, and the Eagles aren't afraid of spending premium draft capital on interior defensive line prospects who don't have eye-popping sack numbers. • Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss: Umanmielen has 10.5 sacks in 2024 after collecting 7 sacks with Florida in 2023. He's an athletic, bendy edge rusher who I imagine will post impressive numbers at the Combine. Replacement for Josh Sweat. • Josaiah Stewart: LB/EDGE, Michigan: Stewart had 12.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles as a freshman at Coastal Carolina in 2021, and then a comparatively down year in 2022 before transferring to Michigan in 2023. As a role player on Michigan's National Championship season, he had 38 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and 9 tackles for loss. In 2024, Stewart started and he had a good season, with 8.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss. At Coastal Carolina, Stewart played the "buck linebacker" position, which is similar to the role Zack Baun is playing for the Eagles. He is twitchy, explosive, tough, and he plays at 100 MPH. • Tyleik Williams, iDL, Ohio State: Williams is a big-bodied defensive lineman at 6'3, 334, and as you would expect he's a very good run stuffer. He's stout against doubles, and he is outstanding at two-gapping offensive linemen and then getting off blocks and making tackles. But he also has some sneaky quickness.

• T.J. Sanders, iDL, South Carolina: Sanders was being projected to the Eagles in the first round a little while back by Daniel Jeremiah. That's way too rich for my blood, but he is a lean interior defensive lineman with good athleticism who takes pride against the run and can also play with power. He is a logical replacement for Milton Williams. • Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina: Revel has length, speed, ball skills, and he is physical against the run. Revel tore an ACL in September, ending his season, otherwise he'd likely be getting more first-round buzz.

• Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame: Morrison was a playmaker for Notre Dame right out of the gate, as he picked off 6 passes his freshman season. In his sophomore season, he picked off 3 more, and added 10 pass breakups. He suffered a hip injury in 2024, ending his season after just 6 games. • Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss: Amos originally played at Louisiana Lafayette before transferring to Alabama and then again to Ole Miss. He has good length at 6'1, and he is an effective press corner on the outside, with quick feet to mirror and match opposing receivers. Amos is getting some late buzz as a possible first-round pick. I don't see that. He's a second- or third-round guy, in my opinion.

• Marcus Mbow, OT/OG, Purdue: Mbow played RG in 2022, and RT in 2023 and 2024. He's 6'4, with very short 32" arms, so, spoiler, he ain't playing tackle in the NFL. Mbow is smart, athletic, and chippy. Mbow does not have center experience in his college background, but I imagine that if the Eagles have interest, they see center as a potential secondary position for him, especially since they don't really have a true backup there.

• Kevin Winston, S, Penn State: Winston is an instinctive, physical, sure tackling defender who can play deep safety, dime linebacker, or even some slot against bigger receivers. Winston only had one full season as a starter under his belt, but he was still considered a Day 1 or Day 2 prospect before suffering a knee injury that ended his 2024 season.

• J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State: Tuimoloau had 12.5 sacks during OSU's championship season. He is powerful, instinctive, and is obviously an impressive athlete with good size.

MORE NFL DRAFT: Eagles 2025 draft prospect visit tracker

Round 3 Anthony Belton, OL, NC State Ashton Gillotte, DL, Louisville Shemar Turner, DL, Texas A&M Andrew Mukuba, DB, Texas Jordan Burch, DL, Oregon Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon Harold Fannin, Jr, TE, Bowling Green Darius Alexander, iDL, Toledo Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame Omarr Norman-Lott, iDL, Tennessee Emery Jones, OT, LSU Cameron Williams, OT, Texas Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford Wyatt Milum, OT/OG, West Virginia Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State Charles Grant, OT, William and Mary Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia

• Anthony Belton, OL, NC State: Belton originally enrolled at Georgia Military College in 2019, spent two years there, and then transferred to NC State in 2021. He didn't play much in 2021, but he was the starting LT in 2022 and 2023. So, you know, he's old. But... he's big and powerful. There are a bunch of fun videos of him tossing dudes on Twitter. He'll probably be a guard in the NFL. • Ashton Gillotte, DL, Louisville: Gillotte is an inside-outside versatile defensive lineman who is stout against the run, and who has explosive traits as a pass rusher. He had four sacks as a freshman in 2021, 7 sacks as a sophomore in 2022, and 11 sacks as a junior in 2023. His numbers were down in 2024 after he started getting more attention. Gillotte has some similarities to both Brandon Graham and Milton Williams, and feels like a very logical Day 2 target.

• Shemar Turner, DL, Texas A&M: Turner is an athletic iDL prospect who had 33 tackles (11 for loss), 6 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles in 2023. He plays with aggression (maybe a little too much aggression) and lines up all over the defensive line. • Andrew Mukuba, DB, Texas: Mukuba is primarily a safety, but he doubles as a slot corner, in a similar mold as Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. In his first three seasons at Clemson, Mukuba only had 1 INT and no forced fumbles, but became more of a playmaker in 2024 (4 INTs) after transferring to Texas. Vic Fangio values versatility at every level of the defense. • Jordan Burch, DL, Oregon: Burch came in at No. 4 on The Athletic's "freaks" list during the 2023 offseason. Last offseason he came in at No. 10. He had 8.5 sacks in 2024, and 6 batted passes.

• Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State: Sawyer is a very good run defender from the edge and an instinctive player, but he lacks elite athleticism. He did finish his college career strongly, with 4.5 sacks in the CFB playoffs. • Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon: Ferguson is a well-rounded tight end with good size and 13 career TDs. He can high-point throws in the end zone, he's a reliable target in the middle of the field, and he's aware of where the sticks are and fights to get past them. On the downside, he's not likely to blaze an impressive 40 time. Ferguson is considered one of the better blocking tight ends, so he has value as a strong TE2. Day 3 guy, in my opinion. • Harold Fannin, Jr, TE, Bowling Green: Fannin has had a couple of monster games against ranked opponents this season. He had 11 catches for 137 yards and a TD at Penn State, and 8 catches for 145 yards and a 1 TD at Texas A&M. He led the nation in receiving as a tight end, with 117 catches for 1,555 yards and 10 TDs. • Darius Alexander, iDL, Toledo: Alexander has an enticing blend of size and athleticism, and he's thought of as a plus run defender. However, he's simultaneously a project and an older prospect, which isn't an ideal combo.

• Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State: Royals has inside-outside versatility, he gets separation, he's a weapon with the ball in his hands after the catch, and he can go up and win contested catches even though he is not a big receiver. Royals had 71 catches for 1,080 yards (15.2 YPC) and 15 TDs in 2023. He had 55 catches for 834 yards (15.2 YPC) and 6 TDs in just 7 games in 2024. • Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss: Harris has 1,030 receiving yards in 8 games in 2024. He is not a blazer, but he is a well-built, big-bodied receiver who can win contested catches, and whose separation skills have improved in 2024. He is also difficult to get to the ground once he has the ball in his hands, and he consistently fights for yards after the catch.

• Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson: Carter is something of a linebacker / slot corner hybrid with good cover skills and ability as a blitzer. In 2022, Carter filled up the stat sheet with 73 tackles (10.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, two INTs, two forced fumbles, and eight PBUs. They were down a bit in 2023 and 2024.

• Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame: Watts is a converted wide receiver turned linebacker turned safety who was a takeaway machine in 2023 and 2024, leading the country with 13 INTs.

• Omarr Norman-Lott, iDL, Tennessee: Norman-Lott transferred from Arizona State to Tennessee, and he had 9.5 sacks the last two years in a low number of snaps in a heavy defensive line rotation. When he has gotten opportunities, he brings energy and hustle, and he has a lot of raw physical traits.

• Emery Jones, OT, LSU: Jones plays with power, nastiness, and anchor to be a guard, despite only weighing 315 pounds. Potential RG of the present, RT of the future candidate. • Cameron Williams, OT, Texas: Williams only has 16 career starts, but he has a massive frame and athleticism to go along with it. Much like first-round picks Amarius Mims and Tyler Guyton in the 2024 draft, Williams has minimal experience but high upside. Williams could be an apprentice under Lane Johnson until Johnson is ready to retire, and he won't cost a first-round pick.

• Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina: Kennard finished eighth in the nation with 11.5 sacks. He has good length, burst, closing speed, and he has some twitchy inside counters. • Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford: Are we far enough removed from J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to not be scared off by Day 2 wide receiver prospects from Stanford? Ayomanor has size, downfield ball-tracking skills, and he breaks tackles after the catch. • Wyatt Milum, OT/OG, West Virginia: Milum started eight games at RT as a freshman in 2021, and has started at LT since. He's an aggressive run blocker, and has good feet in pass pro. He's also sort of an oddball prospect because he's 6'7, but with very short 32 1/8" arms. Milum makes sense as a swing tackle, but maybe he'll be forced to move to guard because of his short arms?

• Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State: Parrish is a smaller corner at 5'10, but he has 4.35 speed, and some inside/outside versatility. He had 4 INTs and 9 PBUs in 2023, so he has some ball skills. 1 INT, 7 PBUs in 2024. He's going to have some obvious limitations in the run game and against bigger receivers because of his size, but he's a feisty player. • Charles Grant, OT, William and Mary: Grant is probably going to have to pack on more muscle at the next level, but he's a highly athletic offensive tackle prospect with moldable traits. He's a Day 3 swing tackle prospect with some starting upside down the road, who could get pushed up into Day 2. He's the type of player you let Jeff Stoutland work on and see what happens.

• Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia: Sanker has 205 tackles over the last two seasons. Low INT output (2 career picks), but he does get hands on passes (17 PBUs), and he had 3 FFS in 2023.

Round 4 Elijah Roberts, DL, SMU Ty Robinson, DT, Nebraska Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL, Georgia David Walker, EDGE, Central Arkansas Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame Nazir Stackhouse, DT, Georgia Deone Walker, NT, Kentucky Smael Mondon, LB, Georgia Malachi Moore, DB, Alabama Antwaun Powell-Ryland, EDGE, Virginia Tech Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech Jordan James, RB, Oregon Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State Rylie Mills, iDL, Notre Dame Dylan Fairchild, OG, Georgia

• Elijah Roberts, DL, SMU: Roberts played sparingly his first three seasons at Miami before transferring to SMU, where he had 10 sacks in 2023 and 5.5 sacks in 2024. He's built similarly to Brandon Graham, with inside-outside versatility.

• Ty Robinson, DT, Nebraska: Robinson is a violent lineman who can play multiple spots along the interior, including the nose, where the Eagles don't really have a backup. He's powerful, with a great motor, and upside as a pass rusher (7 sacks in 2024, and 10 batted passes over the last two seasons). The downside is that 2024 was Robinson's sixth season at Nebraska, so, you know, he's an older prospect. He's being projected as a Day 3 guy. My bet is that someone will take him Day 2. • Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL, Georgia: Ingram-Dawkins is an EDGE/iDL-versatile lineman, but one who has played an inordinately low number of snaps over his college career, though he has flashed when given opportunities. 19 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 batted passes in a rotational role in 2024.

• David Walker, EDGE, Central Arkansas: Walker was a highly productive edge rusher who had 68 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, and 5 batted passes in 2024. He had 30 career sacks in 3 seasons. He reminds me a little of Jalyx Hunt, in that he's a small school guy with great athleticism who finished violently at the quarterback in college.

• Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame: Evans isn't as athletically gifted as some of the other tight ends in this class, but he is a physical player and a good blocker. He isn't likely to put up great receiving numbers in the NFL, but he's a big target with good hands and the size to be a red zone target. • Nazir Stackhouse, DT, Georgia: Stackhouse does not have the same type of athleticism that Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter do for players their size, and he's a little more one-dimensional, but he is a very good run-stuffing 1-tech.

• Deone Walker, NT, Kentucky: Walker is a 345-pound nose tackle who had impressive production in 2023, with 55 tackles (12.5 for loss), and 7.5 sacks. His numbers were down a bit in 2024. Walker isn't just a run stuffer or a power rusher — he has impressive agility for an enormous man, and the Eagles have a decision to make this offseason on Jordan Davis' fifth-year option. • Smael Mondon, LB, Georgia: Mondon was a five star recruit out of high school. He was ranked 21st in the country by 247Sports and 11th by ESPN recruiting. He didn't play much as a freshman in 2021 in Georgia's loaded defense, but he led the 2022 National Champion Bulldogs in with 76 tackles. He has ideal length to get into passing lanes, as well as impressive quickness and change of direction ability. Mondon is often used in Georgia's defense as a QB spy, and the Eagles are going to have to deal with Jayden Daniels for the foreseeable future. • Malachi Moore, DB, Alabama: Moore is something of a slot corner / safety hybrid who plays the "star" position in Alabama's defense. He replaced Brian Branch in that role in 2023. He is a smart, versatile, physical player. • Antwaun Powell-Ryland, EDGE, Virginia Tech: Powell-Ryland finished with 16 sacks in 2024, third most in the nation. He is a speed rusher with a nice repertoire of pass rush moves who knows how to finish at the quarterback. In addition to his 16 sacks in 2024, Powell-Ryland had 9.5 sacks in 2023. • Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech: Tuten is a mid-round fave of mine, because of his 4.32 speed and big-play ability. He had 183 carries for 1,159 yards (6.3 YPC) and 15 TDs in 2024.

• Jordan James, RB, Oregon: In 2024, James had 233 carries for 1,267 yards (5.4 YPC) and 15 TDs. He also had 26 catches for 209 yards. James is a short, bowling ball type of back who doesn't have great long speed, but has good vision, hits the holes that are there, and can break tackles. • Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State: Skattebo had a monster season in 2024, rushing 293 times for 1,711 yards (5.8 YPC) and 21 TDs, while adding 45 catches for 605 yards (13.4 YPC) and 3 TDs. He finished second in the nation in yards from scrimmage, only behind Boise's superstar RB Ashton Jeanty. Beyond his usage as a pure power runner, Skattebo has receiving chops, and he's physical in pass protection. In the Eagles' system, he could double as a running back and fullback. He is also a special teams contributor as a gunner and on kick coverage. He even punted 8 times for ASU in 2023 (42.3 avg!). He gives me Taysom Hill vibes, minus the quarterback background. • Rylie Mills, iDL, Notre Dame: Mills led Notre Dame with 7.5 sacks. He's a great hand fighter and power rusher from the interior.

• Dylan Fairchild, OG, Georgia: We didn't profile Fairchild during the season because he's probably a Day 3 guy who does not display positional versatility in college. But, the Eagles brought him in for a Top 30 visit, so he makes our big board. The Eagles drafted a guard-only last year in Trevor Keegan, who was among the inactives almost every week. The book on Fairchild is that he's better is pass pro than he is as a run blocker.



MORE NFL DRAFT: Daniel Jeremiah talks Eagles ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft

Round 5 Jalen Travis, OL, Iowa State Jonah Monheim, OL, USC Jaylen Reed, S, Penn State Hollin Pierce, OT, Rutgers Carson Vinson, OT, Alabama A&M Jake Briningstool, TE, Clemson Clay Webb, OL, Jacksonville State Collin Oliver, LB/EDGE, Oregon State Caleb Ransaw, CB, Tulane Justin Walley, CB, Minnesota Robert Longerbeam, CB, Rutgers Dont'e Thornton, Jr., WR, Tennessee Ricky White III, WR, UNLV Joshua Gray, iOL, Oregon State Kobe King, LB, Penn State Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Syracuse

• Jalen Travis, OL, Iowa State: Travis played for three years at Princeton before transferring to Iowa State. At the Combine he ran an impressive 5.14 40 and vertical jumped 35" at nearly 340 pounds. Monster OT with legit athleticism. Again, this is a guy who you just give to Stoutland and let him go to work.

• Jonah Monheim, OL, USC: Monheim is the Trojan's starting center, but he also has 18 career starts at RT, 12 at LT, and 4 at RG. The Eagles love them some versatility along their offensive line, and they entered the 2024 season without a backup center on their 53-man roster. • Jaylen Reed, S, Penn State: Reed is an aggressive, physical, downhill safety who makes plays at the line of scrimmage as a run defender, and who also has some ballhawk skills (3 INTs and a FF in 2024). Reed is maybe a little bit of a throwback, but with some of the most successful offenses being run heavy these days there might be a bigger need for tough safeties as opposed to corners masquerading as safeties.

• Hollin Pierce, OT, Rutgers: Pierce is a monster OT, at 6'8, 341, and 36" arms. He also has experience playing RT (2022) and LT (2023 and 2024), which makes him a good swing tackle prospect. Pierce is likely to struggle with speed, which is why he'll likely be available on Day 3. The Eagles' swing tackle in 2023 and 2024 was Fred Johnson, and they are signing 32-year-old Kendall Lamm, but they could use a low-cost young player to groom for that role. Pierce has some upside that can be unlocked by Stoutland. • Carson Vinson, OT, Alabama A&M: Vinson is a project player who has ideal size (6'7, 314, 34 1/2" arms) and testing measurables (75th percentile or better in the 40, 3-cone, and broad jump).

• Jake Briningstool, TE, Clemson: Briningstool is a tall red zone target with 17 career TDs who can post up smaller defensive backs and run away from linebackers. He is a good route runner who understands how to separate vs. man coverage and find the holes against zone. Reminds me a little of Mike Gesicki.

• Clay Webb, OL, Jacksonville State: Webb was a five star recruit (28th Rivals, 14th ESPN) and the No. 1 center in the nation coming out of high school who originally enrolled at Georgia. He didn't play much early in his college career, and transferred to Jacksonville State, which is close to his hometown in Alabama. He led an offensive line that paved the way for Jacksonville State to average 251.2 rushing yards per game, which was fourth in the nation. The Eagles waived 2024 sixth-round pick Dylan McMahon at 53-man cutdowns, because 🤷‍♂️, and they could still use a center/guard-versatile backup lineman, with upside to start down the road. • Collin Oliver, LB/EDGE, Oregon State: Oliver is a off-ball linebacker / edge rusher who had great production in his first three years at OSU (22.5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles. He only played in two games in 2024 because of a foot injury. • Caleb Ransaw, CB, Tulane: Ransaw only had 1 career INT, but he's a chippy defender with inside-outside versatility and 4.33 speed.

• Justin Walley, CB, Minnesota: Walley has been a starter for the Gophers since about mid-way through his freshman season. He finished his career with 7 INTs, 27 PBUs, and 3 FFs, and 4 recoveries, so he does have a knack for taking the ball away to some degree. He also ran a 4.4 flat at the Combine, so he has good speed. Projects to slot corner in the pros. • Robert Longerbeam, CB, Rutgers: Longerbeam played outside at Rutgers, but he'll likely move inside in the pros because of his diminutive size. Despite his size, Longerbeam is a feisty corner who is not afraid to mix it up and contribute against the run. In coverage, he has smooth feet to match routes, and 4.39 speed. Isaiah Rodgers vibes.

• Dont'e Thornton, Jr., WR, Tennessee: Thornton is a burner with 4.30 speed who had a career 21.9 yards per catch in college. As an added bonus, Thornton is 6'5, and can win contested catches down the field. When A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are healthy, the Eagles don't ask much of whoever their WR3 is. That guy is basically just getting a cardio workout while running clearouts deep down the field. He has to be dangerous enough to make big plays when those opportunities arise to keep opposing defenses honest so that Brown and Smith can eat in the intermediate areas of the field. While Thornton had a gaudy yards per catch average, he also only had 65 career catches. He is a low-volume, big-play guy, which for the Eagles' purposes makes him a good fit. • Ricky White III, WR, UNLV: White finished third in the nation in receiving yards in 2023, when he had 88 catches for 1,483 yards (16.9 YPC) and 8 TDs. He has had good production in 2024 as well, making 79 catches for 1,041 yards (13.2 YPC) and 11 TDs. He plays inside and outside, and he gets open at all levels of the defense, despite running a poor 4.61 at the Combine. He has also blocked 4 punts. Poor man's Terry McLaurin.

• Joshua Gray, iOL, Oregon State: Gray was a starter for Oregon State since 2020 (45 total starts). He played his first four seasons at LT, but asked to move inside, where he knew he'd be a better fit in the pros. He played LG in 2024, and also worked at center in practice.

• Kobe King, LB, Penn State: King was a solid, smart, physical MIKE linebacker for Penn State. He finished second on the team with 97 tackles. He added 3 sacks and a forced fumble. He's a better run defender than he is in coverage, not unlike Nakobe Dean and Jeremiah Trotter when they were coming out. Also like Dean and Trotter, King was not blessed with great size or athleticism. The Eagles seem to have a type at ILB. • Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas: Blue had just 214 carries in college, partly because he played behind guys like Bijan Robinson and Jonathon Brooks. In 2024, he had 134 carries for 730 yards (5.4 YPC) and 8 TDs. His appeal is that he has breakaway speed (4.38 40 at the Combine), and some receiving chops (42-368-6 in 2024).

• Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon: Gabriel played six college seasons, with previous stops at UCF and Oklahoma. Over his career, he had 155 passing TDs vs. 32 INTs, and never more than 7 INTs in a single season. In 2024, he finished third in the Heisman voting after leading the Ducks to an undefeated regular season. Gabriel makes smart decisions, and is a dual-threat quarterback with extensive experience running RPOs. He doesn't have a cannon arm, but he's accurate and can throw with anticipation. • Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Syracuse: Gadsden's dad, also Oronde, played six seasons in the NFL as a wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins in the late 90's and early aughts. Syracuse lists Gadsden as a TE, but he's really more like a big slot in a similar mold of, saaayyy, Allen Lazard. Gadsden has some downfield receiving chops, and he has a huge catch radius to go along with great hands, which makes him a reliable chain mover in the middle of the field.



Round 6 Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon Xavier Truss, OT, Georgia Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin CJ Dippre, TE, Alabama Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas Jaylin Smith, CB, USC Howard Cross III, DT, Notre Dame LeQuint Allen, RB, Syracuse

• Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU: Swinson had meager production his first four college seasons, but he had a breakout year of sorts with LSU in 2024 with 8.5 sacks. He's explosive around the arc with some speed-to-power counters. • Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon: Cornelius began his college career at the University of Rhode Island before transferring to Oregon before the 2023 season. He has almost exclusively played RT at both schools. He has a nice kick slide, athleticism to get to the second level on run blocks and out in front of screens, and there's a little hint of nastiness. Long-term lottery ticket project to replace Lane Johnson way down the line.

• Xavier Truss, OT, Georgia: Truss is big and powerful, but he does not have the impressive athleticism of some of the other offensive tackles we've profiled here. He does have experience playing at LG, RG, LT, and RT in Georgia's offense, and could be a versatile project.

• Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin: Nelson is long and lean, and has some versatility (13 starts at RG in 2021, starter at LT since), though his length makes him a clear fit at OT in the NFL. He has good athleticism, but the knock on him is that he will cede ground in pass protection against power.

• CJ Dippre, TE, Alabama: Dippre had just 65 career catches (21 in 2024), but he's strong (32 bench reps), and tested well otherwise at the Combine. Work in progress prospect with some upside.

• Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas: Helm was Texas' TE1 after Ja'Tavion Sanders was selected in the 2024 draft. He had a big season in 2024, catching 60 passes for 786 yards and 7 TDs. However, he's light at 241 pounds and he ran a 4.84. • Jaylin Smith, CB, USC: Smith is a versatile defensive back who has experience playing outside CB, slot CB, and a little safety. With the Eagles losing Darius Slay, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Isaiah Rodgers, and Avonte Maddox this offseason, it feels like a good bet that they'll be in the market for versatile DBs. In 2024, Smith had 59 tackles and 2 INTs. He only had 5 career pass breakups at USC. Unimpressive blend of size and athleticism at the Combine. • Howard Cross III, DT, Notre Dame: Cross is the son of longtime Giants tight end Howard Cross. He is an undersized defensive tackle, who wins with quickness and athleticism, as you would expect, and he lined up all over, including at the nose, even at around 280 pounds. • LeQuint Allen, RB, Syracuse: Allen had a stat line of 228-1,021-16 for Syracuse in 2024. Low YPC averages of 4.5 in 2024 and 4.3 in 2023. His appeal is as a receiver, as he had 64 catches for 521 yards and 4 TDs in 2024. He had an in-person visit with the Eagles, as a local guy.

MORE EAGLES: Eagles announce four-year contract extension with C Cam Jurgens Round 7 Eli Cox, C, Kentucky Rayuan Lane, S, Navy Ahmed Hassanein, EDGE, Boise State Jay Higgins, LB, Iowa Kurtis Rourke, QB, Indiana Tyler Baron, EDGE, Miami Raheim Sanders, RB, South Carolina Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami Connor Colby, OG, Iowa

• Eli Cox, C, Kentucky: Cox started 47 games at Kentucky, and played all three interior offensive line spots. He was probably thought of as a likely undrafted free agent a couple months ago, but he crushed the Combine. The Eagles need a backup center, and Cox has three-position versatility.

• Rayuan Lane, S, Navy: Lane had 136 tackles, 6 INTs, and 5 FFs, and 13 PBUs the last two seasons. He also had an in-person visit (local guy) with the Eagles.

• Ahmed Hassanein, EDGE, Boise State: Hassanein is a late bloomer from Egypt who is relatively new to the sport, having only played two years of high school football. He is a power rusher who had 12.5 sacks in 2023 and 9.5 sacks in 2024. Those are good numbers particularly for a guy who lacks an extensive pass rush repertoire.

• Jay Higgins, LB, Iowa: Higgins is an ultra-productive MIKE linebacker who led the nation with 171 tackles in 2023. In 2024, he had 124 tackles, a sack, 2 forced fumbles, a recovery, 4 INTs, and 5 pass breakups. He's tough and physical, with instincts, but he ran a 4.82. • Kurtis Rourke, QB, Indiana: Rourke had a fantastic 2024 season, leading Indiana to an 11-1 record and a spot in the college football playoffs. Heading into the playoffs he had a 70.4% completion percentage, 9.9 YPA, and 27 TDs vs. 4 INTs, finishing as the highest rated passer in the nation. He did have two bad performances in two of his last three collegiate games against Ohio State and Notre Dame. Rourke has good size at 6'5, 223, and he throws with accuracy and anticipation. He actually reminds me a bit of Tanner McKee.

• Tyler Baron, EDGE, Miami: Baron played for four seasons at Tennessee before transferring to Miami in 2024. In his five-year career, he had just 19 sacks and 2 forced fumbles, and he isn't thought of as a great run defender. He does have a good blend of size and athleticism, so the appeal would be that he can grow into a good player, but he also played five seasons and you'd typically want to take that approach with a younger prospect. The Eagles did bring Baron in for a Top 30 visit, to my surprise.

• Raheim Sanders, RB, South Carolina: Sanders had a great season in 2022, when he had 222 caries for 1,443 yards (6.5 YPC) and 10 TDs, but has battled injuries since.

• Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami: Restrepo has great hands, he runs good routes, and he's a weapon with the ball in his hands after the catch. He was also productive at Miami, going over 1,000 yards in 2023 (85-1,092-6) and 2024 (69-1,127-11). Slot guy. Unfortunately, he ran a 4.82. • Connor Colby, OG, Iowa: Colby started at RG in 2021, he split time at RT and LG in 2022, and he was back at RG in 2023 and 2024. He'll likely play guard in the NFL, but he does have some versatility.

UDFA Brant Kuithe, TE, Utah Caden Prieskorn, TE, Ole Miss Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa Bryson Nesbit, TE, North Carolina

• Brant Kuithe, TE, Utah: Kuithe enrolled at Utah waaaaay back in 2018. The 2024 season was his seventh (!) college season, lol, at least if you count 2023, which he missed the entirety of due to an ACL tear. He played in 9 games in 2024, before being lost for the season with a serious — but unspecified — leg injury. So the downside is that he's old, he has had multiple serious injuries, and he is undersized at 6'2, 236. The upside is that he has speed, he can break tackles after the catch, and he's a versatile player who Utah lined up all over the formation. • Caden Prieskorn, TE, Ole Miss: Prieskorn was a high school quarterback who converted to tight end at Memphis, where he originally enrolled, before transferring to Ole Miss in 2023. 1,400+ yards and 14 TDs the last three seasons. • Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa: Lachey played five years at Iowa, mostly behind Sam LaPorta and Erick All. His 2023 season was off to a good start, but he broke his ankle in the third game, had surgery, and missed the rest of the year. There were high expectations in 2024, but he had just 28 catches for 231 yards and 0 TDs, and he ran a 4.85 at the Combine. Competes as a blocker. • Bryson Nesbit, TE, North Carolina: Nesbit had good college production (35-507-4 in 2022, 41-585-5 in 2023), before injuries slowed his 2024 season. He has an abnormally high career 14.1 yards per catch average for a tight end. He's basically a big slot receiver. As a blocker, he's not going to line up in-line in the four minute offense and help move piles, but he can be effective on the move at the second and third levels.

