Reviewing the NFL's rule changes, and how they might affect the Eagles

Although the NFL temporarily tabled a vote to cowardly ban the tush push at the NFL owners meetings, a number of other new rules did pass. For the sake of being thorough, let's take a quick moment to review the notable changes, and how they might affect the Philadelphia Eagles.

Touchbacks now come out to the 35 yard line

In an effort to encourage more kick returns last season, the NFL adopted an entirely new look for kickoffs, including a starting spot at the 30 yard line after touchbacks. And yet, not a lot changed, as most teams simply booted the ball through the end zone anyway. That will probably change in 2025, as teams will be less likely to concede their opponents' starting position at the 35. So, you know, expect to see more kick returns going forward.

How does this affect the Eagles? If there was one area where the Eagles were shaky in 2024, it was their kick coverage, notably in their Week 16 loss to the Commanders. They did (surprisingly) finish 13th in kick coverage DVOA. Their kick return unit finished 16th.

The Eagles would prefer that their offense and defense decide the outcome of games, not their special teams units, so this is probably not a great rule change for them. It certainly is better for any fan that actually likes seeing kick returns instead of touchbacks.

Playoff overtime rules now also apply to the regular season

Teams will now get a chance to possess the ball at least once, regardless of the outcome of the first overtime possession, unless the receiving team eats up the entire overtime clock. This rule also reduces the overtime clock from 15 minutes to 10.

How does this affect the Eagles? This rule was actually proposed by the Eagles. And certainly, good teams will prefer this overtime method, which reduces the importance of winning the coin toss. Also, in the case of the Eagles, a team capable of holding onto the ball for super long drives, the reduction from 15 minutes to 10 allows them a potential opportunity to possess the ball for the entirety of overtime.

Teams can talk to players — and not just their agents — during the two-day "legal tampering" phase of free agency

Remember when the Eagles almost got in trouble for talking to Saquon Barkley before contact with him was permitted? Well, that would now be legal under this new rule.

How does this affect the Eagles? The Eagles have a good story to sell to free agents, so this is a favorable rule change for them.

Expanded use of replay assist

Flags can now be picked up if "clear and obvious video evidence exists" that an official threw a weak flag for defenseless player, facemask, horse collar, tripping, and roughing/running into the kicker penalties.

How does this affect the Eagles? Again, the more the league can do to eliminate factors that decide games other than the play on the field, the better that is for a good team like the Eagles.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader