Ranking the Eagles' positional needs in the 2025 NFL Draft

Now that free agency is pretty much in the rear view mirror, let's rank the Philadelphia Eagles' positional needs in the 2025 NFL Draft.

We will be heavily weighing the team's views of positional importance below, as well as a focusing on the long-term view, which is how the Eagles typically use their early picks. In other words, the goal here is not to simply pick out the most glaring holes on the roster, like we did prior to free agency.

1) Interior defensive line

The Eagles loaded up on interior linemen in the draft from 2021-2023, selecting Milton Williams, Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, and Moro Ojomo. However, they didn't add any in 2024, they lost Williams in free agency, and they'll have a decision to make soon on Davis' fifth-year option for 2026.

The Eagles didn't really have great iDL depth in 2024, but it didn't matter because Carter was a beast who played a ton of snaps and the rest stayed healthy.

The Eagles have an immediate need for iDL depth, and a longer-term need for a future starter.

And, you know, they highly prioritize the interior of their D-line.

Ideal fit: Walter Nolan, Ole Miss: Nolen felt like a clear fit when we initially profiled him back in November, and nothing has changed. Nolan's career production has not always matched up with his potential, as he was the No. 1 recruit in the nation (via ESPN) coming out of high school. Still, he is gifted with an extremely enticing blend of power and quickness, and his production improved throughout his college career. First round projection.

2) Edge defender

The Eagles are excited about their young, talented starting duo of Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt, but they lost Josh Sweat in free agency and Brandon Graham to retirement.

They added a pair of edge rushers in free agency in Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche, and they're still holding out hope that Bryce Huff will show more in 2025 than he did after a bad 2024 season.

So it's not as if the cupboard is bare. However, Ojulari and Uche are on one-year deals, and if Huff is bad again in 2025 he won't be on the team in 2026.

The Eagles could use another edge rusher to add to the rotation immediately in 2025, and beyond.

Ideal fit: James Pearce, Tennessee: Pearce is a classic speed rusher with a quick get-off who can accelerate around the edge, beat offensive tackles with inside counters, or convert speed-to-power. He also dropped into coverage on occasion in Tennessee's defense and did not look out of place, and he's a better run defender than you'd think for an undersized EDGE. First round projection.

3) Tight end

At the owners meetings in Palm Beach, Howie Roseman, Jeffrey Lurie, and Nick Sirianni all had a chance to say Dallas Goedert would be back in 2025, but none did. He is probably as good as gone.

Grant Calcaterra filled in capably as a receiver in 2024 whenever Goedert was out, but he is a liability as a blocker. The Eagles added Kylen Granson and Harrison Bryant in free agency.

They have a collection of TE2s, but no clear, obvious TE1.

Ideal fit: Mason Taylor, LSU: Taylor is the son of NFL Hall of Fame DE Jason Taylor, and unsurprisingly a very good athlete. He has been a starter since he was a true freshman in 2022. He's alignment-versatile, has great hands, knows how to run routes, and has some YAC ability. Teams won't be drafting him for his blocking ability, but he has decent enough size and the toughness to grow as a blocker over time. Second round projection.

4) Interior offensive line

Do the Eagles trust Tyler Steen to step into a starting role at RG? Does he have good enough competition in Kenyon Green and Matt Pryor to make the team comfortable if he isn't the answer?

The Eagles' pre-draft visits, many of whom are players projected to play guard at the pro level, would indicate that they aren't sure.

Also, unless you're counting Landon Dickerson, the Eagles don't have a backup center.

Ideal fit: Jonah Monheim, USC: Monheim was the Trojan's starting center, but he also had 18 career starts at RT, 12 at LT, and 4 at RG. The Eagles love them some versatility along their offensive line. Day 3 projection.

If we're talking about a plug-and-play RG in Rounds 1 or 2, then I think Ohio State's Donovan Jackson makes a lot of sense. He's athletic, and a finisher in the run game.

5) Offensive Tackle

Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson form the best OT duo in the NFL, by far. Mailata is under contract through 2028, Johnson through 2027.

Johnson is 34. He turns 35 in May. But the longer he plays at an elite level, the more he seemingly wants to keep going. He just had one of the best seasons of his stellar career, and he said at the end of the season that his body felt good. We can probably trust him on that, as he has been forthright at other times during his career about nagging injuries, notably the ankle injury he suffered during the 2018 season that bothered him for years.

Jason Peters and Andrew Whitworth played into their 40's, and Trent Williams, who turns 37 in July, is still playing at a high level. Johnson is every bit the player and athletic freak of nature as any of those guys. Hell, I can confidently say with no hyperbole whatsoever that he's one of the best offensive tackles in NFL history. If he doesn't suffer any kind of serious injury, there's little reason to doubt that he can keep playing at a high level for three more seasons.

If the Eagles are not completely sold on any of their in-house RG possibilities, the Eagles could use an early pick on an RGOTP / RTOTF ("RG of the present, RT of the future).

But are they going to use a premium pick on a tackle-only prospect to sit and wait behind Lane for two-three years? Doubt it. Late on Day 2 or on Day 3? Sure.

Ideal fit: Charles Grant, William and Mary: Grant is probably going to have to pack on more muscle at the next level, but he's a highly athletic offensive tackle prospect with moldable traits. He can be a swing tackle early in his career, with upside to start down the road. He is the type of player you let Jeff Stoutland work on and see what happens.

Or maybe from the "RGOTP / RTOTF" bucket, NC State's Anthony Belton.

6) Cornerback

The Eagles have a couple of potential stars in Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

But after the release of Darius Slay and the loss of Isaiah Rodgers in free agency, the team is hoping third-year pro Kelee Ringo can be the next young player to successfully step into a bigger role. They added Adoree' Jackson in free agency to compete with Ringo for the CB3 job.

The Eagles are going to have to pay Mitchell and DeJean down the road, so even if Ringo is a success story, they may not be able to also pay him at the end of his rookie contract, which only runs through 2026.

Drafting a corner with an early pick is probably an under-discussed possibility.

Ideal fit: Shevon Revel, East Carolina: Revel has length, speed, ball skills, and he is physical against the run. The downside? He tore an ACL in September, ending his season, and he didn't play against many pro prospect receivers at East Carolina. The Eagles have taken swings on injured players on Day 2, successfully with Landon Dickerson, but not so much with Sydney Jones. Second round projection.

Another player who was injured in 2024 and likely would be draft higher if he had stayed healthy is Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison.

7) Safety

The Eagles traded C.J. Gardner-Johnson, opening up a hole at safety. As a result, you'll see safety near the top of the Eagles' biggest draft needs on other lists.

Meh. If the Eagles really valued the safety position that much, they'd have just kept CJGJ. And, of course, they have literally never spent a first-round pick on a safety in their history of their franchise.

If there's a safety who can also play slot corner, I could see them spending an early-ish (Day 2?) pick on that kind of player, as it would give them more depth at two thin positions, but if you think South Carolina' Nick Emmanwori or Georgia's Malaki Starks are in play in the first round, don't hold your breath.

Also, if the draft comes and goes and the Eagles haven’t added a safety, there are some veteran options like Justin Simmons and Julian Blackmon who are still available.

Ideal fit: Andrew Mukuba, Texas: Mukuba is primarily a safety, but he doubles as a slot corner. In his first three seasons at Clemson, Mukuba only had 1 INT and no forced fumbles, but became more of a playmaker in 2024 (4 INTs) after transferring to Texas. Vic Fangio values versatility at every level of the defense. Third round projection.

8) Wide Receiver

Wide receiver is another position that I've seen near the top of Eagles needs lists. I'm not sure I get that. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are one of the best WR duos in the NFL, and Jahan Dotson is fine as the WR3 for another season.

Because Brown and Smith dominate targets to the degree that they do, WR3 is a spot where the Eagles can go cheap, both in terms of financial commitments and draft capital.

Ideal fit: Dont'a Thornton, Tennessee: Thornton is a 6'5 burner with 4.30 speed who had a career 21.9 yards per catch in college. He is a low volume, big play receiver who will demand that opposing defenses respect his deep speed, allowing Brown and Smith room to operate in the intermediate areas of the field. Day 3 projection.

9) Linebacker

The Eagles paid Zack Baun handsomely this offseason, and Nakobe Dean made a major leap in 2024. Dean is nearly certain to miss some time in 2025 while he recovers from a torn patellar tendon, but this is not a position where the Eagles are likely looking for a long-term answer.

Ideal fit: Smael Mondon, Georgia: Mondon didn't play much as a freshman in 2021 in Georgia's loaded defense, but he led the 2022 National Champion Bulldogs with 76 tackles. He has ideal length to get into passing lanes, as well as impressive quickness and change of direction ability. Mondon was often used in Georgia's defense as a QB spy, and the Eagles are going to have to deal with Jayden Daniels for the foreseeable future.

10) Running Back

Saquon Barkley was best player in the NFL in 2024. He plays running back for the Eagles.

Behind Barkley is a promising Will Shipley, a massive power back in A.J. Dillon, and Avery Williams, a free agency acquisition who Nick Sirianni is apparently fired up about.

The Eagles don't need another running back. That said, this draft is loaded with running back talent, so if a guy is available on Day 3 who should have been taken on Day 2, never put it past the Eagles to draft a player at a position they don't need if the value is there.

Ideal fit: Jordan James, Oregon: James became Oregon's lead back after backing up Bucky Irving in 2023. Interestingly, James had a better rushing average than Irving, who had an outstanding rookie season with the Bucs. He is a short, bowling ball type of back who doesn't have great long speed, but has good vision, hits the holes that are there, and can break tackles. I like his fit as an RB3. Day 3 projection.

11) Quarterback

Jalen Hurts is a Super Bowl MVP, Tanner McKee is ready to step into a QB2 role, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson has enough appealing traits to try to develop further as a QB3.

Again, like with running back above, if a quarterback is available on Day 3 with appropriate value, keep the factory churning.

Ideal fit: Quinn Ewers, Texas: Ewers was the No. 1 high school recruit in the nation who originally enrolled at Ohio State before transferring to Texas. He has obvious talent, but his stock took a hit after a disappointing, inconsistent 2024 season. He is the type of distressed asset Howie Roseman tends to hunt for. Early Day 3 projection.

12) Kicker / Punter / Long snapper

Jake Elliott had a down year, but he's not going anywhere, while Braden Mann has established himself as a solid punter. The Eagles replaced Rick Lovato with Charley Hughlett. Maybe they'll bring in a young guy to give Hughlett some competition, but I can't imagine they'd use a draft pick for that purpose.

Ideal fit: Austin Brinkman, LS, West Virginia: I'm just taking a shot in the dark here. UDFA.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader