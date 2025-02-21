More Sports:

February 21, 2025

Ranking the Eagles' 2025 positional needs: Short-term, free agency edition

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
11925_EaglesRams_Zack-Baun-4905.jpg Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Eagles LBs Zack Baun (53) and Oren Burks (42) are both scheduled to be free agents this offseason.

In advance of NFL free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, we'll take two different looks at the Philadelphia Eagles' biggest positional needs. Here we'll evaluate the team's biggest immediate needs, ignoring positional value. That's what the Eagles tend to address in free agency each year.

Once free agency has run its course, we'll rank the Eagles' positional needs more specifically in the draft, which will be more geared toward long-term roster building and positional importance. Those rankings will look a little different.

Prior to free agency last year we identified linebacker, safety, running back, wide receiver and backup quarterback as the Eagles’ five biggest needs. And sure enough, they signed some linebackers (Zack Baun, Devin White, and Oren Burks), a safety (C.J. Gardner-Johnson), a running back (Saquon Barkley), some wide receivers (DeVante Parker and Parris Campbell), and they traded for a quarterback (Kenny Pickett).

This year, the Eagles' roster holes aren’t quite as glaring, but here are our top four:

1) Linebacker

Zack Baun and Oren Burks are scheduled to be free agents, and Nakobe Dean is likely to miss time in 2025 with his torn patellar tendon. Ben VanSumeren also suffered a season-ending knee injury, though he said during the week of the Super Bowl that he'll be ready for the 2025 season.

Zack Baun (FA) Oren Burks (FA) Ben VanSumeren 🩼
Nakobe Dean 🩼 Jeremiah Trotter  


The only currently healthy Eagles linebacker under contract in 2025 is Jeremiah Trotter, who may or may not be ready for a bigger role in his second season.

Baun is going to get a massive raise, and Burks is likely to get a moderate one after his solid play during the playoffs. It feels unlikely that the Eagles will be able to keep both players. If they can, then they're good to go. If they lose either guy, they will need more veteran depth.

2) Edge defender

Brandon Graham said that 2024 would be his last season, and if he doesn't change his mind, he can be a rare player who goes out on top. Josh Sweat is scheduled to be a free agent.

Josh Sweat (FA) Jalyx Hunt Bryce Huff 
Nolan Smith Brandon Graham 👴  


And yet, even with Bryce Huff busting in his first year with the team after signing a $51 million contract last offseason the Eagles are in decent shape on the edge with two young, talented players in Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt.

Still, Sweat played the most snaps among all Eagles edge rushers, and there was a time during the season that Graham was their best edge defender. If they lose both players, they will need to add a vet, even if they're likely to select an edge rusher in the draft.

3) Interior defensive line

Milton Williams is scheduled to be a free agent a year after the Eagles lost Fletcher Cox to retirement. The Eagles did not add an interior defensive lineman in the draft last year.

Milton Williams (FA) More Ojomo 
Jordan Davis  
Jalen Carter Thomas Booker 


The Eagles were actually pretty thin along the interior of their defensive line in 2024, but they were fortunate to have good health there all season. Williams, Davis and Ojomo all played in all 21 games, and the only game Carter missed was the meaningless Week 18 game against the Giants.

If Williams leaves in free agency, iDL will be a clear, glaring need, even with the emergence of Ojomo. They will be forced to find a playable vet in free agency.

Even if Williams re-signs with the team, this is a position that needs more depth anyway, though that could via the draft.

4) Interior offensive line

Starting RG Mekhi Becton is scheduled to be a free agent, so, you know, the Eagles may need a new starter there.

iOL 
LG Landon Dickerson Trevor Keegan 
Cam Jurgens Brett Toth 
RG Mekhi Becton (FA) Tyler Steen 


Tyler Steen was competent enough when he had to fill in for Dickerson or Becton at guard, and he'll have a chance win a starting job if Becton leaves, but the Eagles will surely want to give him competition.

Even if Becton re-signs, the Eagles could use a true backup at center, instead of having Dickerson move from LG to C whenever Jurgens goes down.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

