Eagles 2025 mock draft roundup, version 2.0

On Tuesday, we published our second Philadelphia Eagles-only mock draft of the offseason. Today we'll take a peek around at some of the national guys and see who they have going to the Birds at 32nd overall.



Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama (Field Yates, ESPN)

This Super Bowl champion Eagles team could sustain its success for multiple years, but it will have a few areas to address this offseason to stay on top. With Zack Baun scheduled to be a free agent (and earn a huge pay raise) and Nakobe Dean's patellar tendon injury, Philly could add the best inside linebacker in the class in Campbell. His sideline-to-sideline range shows up against both the run and the pass. And as a bonus: Campbell showed some juice as an occasional pass rusher at Alabama. He had 112 tackles, 12 run stops and 5 sacks this season.

#JimmySays: This is the first time in mock draft roundup history that I won't make fun of a draft analyst projecting a linebacker to the Eagles in the first round. Campbell is top 15 type of prospect who could reasonably fall because of the position he plays. If he's there at 32 (which is almost a second-round pick anyway), sure, go get him for the reasons Yates noted above.

This could be a "race the card up" pick if Josh Sweat ends up departing via free agency, but would the Eagles prefer Pearce or Boston College edge Donovan Ezeiruaku?

#JimmySays: Pearce was our first-round selection in our first Eagles-only mock.

Give Vic Fangio time to mold Pearce, who’s dripping with upside, and the Eagles could end up with one of the biggest steals of the draft.

#JimmySays: Yo, why y'all copying me?

Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri (Eric Edholm, NFL.com)

I suspect Burden won't go as high as some believe he will, but his Deebo Samuel-like skill set would work for the Eagles in between A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

#JimmySays: There was a time during the season when Burden was being projected as a top 10 pick, but he faded this season. When he's playing well, he is a fun player, with good speed, and run after catch ability. He gives me some Brandin Cooks vibes when he was coming out of Oregon State back in the day. I agree with Edholm that he won't go as high as some are projecting. His 2024 production wasn't good enough, and he's probably not a first-round pick.

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State (Chad Reuter, NFL.com)

The Eagles often focus on the trenches early in drafts, but GM Howie Roseman did trade up for receiver DeVonta Smith four years ago. With the team's depth at receiver lacking, Roseman swaps his third-round pick for the Ravens' fourth-rounder -- similar to what the Chiefs did last year to land Xavier Worthy -- to grab a reliable playmaker in Egbuka.

#JimmySays: Egbuka plays inside and outside, and his traits should translate to the next level. He'd be a good fit in the slot for the Eagles.

Note: Reuter has the Eagles trading up to 27 with the Ravens for Egbuka. I like Egbuka, but he isn't special enough to trade up for, especially at a position where the Eagles already have two star players.

Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE Boston College (Joel Klatt, FOX Sports)

Eagles GM Howie Roseman has two big free-agent decisions to make with linebacker Zack Baun and edge rusher Josh Sweat. Both are in line for major paydays this offseason, so why not follow the blueprint that helped give your defense success this season? Ezeiruaku was really productive in 2024 with 16.5 sacks and has already gotten off to a good start in the draft process at the Senior Bowl.

#JimmySays: Yep, he makes sense. Won't love learning how to spell his name, though.

Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota (Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, Yahoo)

It's hard to find a weakness on the Super Bowl champion Eagles' roster, but their offensive line factory keeps on churning. Ersery has dozens of starts under his belt at left tackle, but could be an eventual successor to Lane Johnson on the right side. Mekhi Becton has been a fun rental and project for Jeff Stoutland, but Ersery could even fill that spot if Johnson wants to hold off on his retirement for a bit longer.

#JimmySays: I agree that a RG of the future, RT of the future could be a wise way for the Eagles to spend a valuable draft resource, but Ersery is not a good value in Round 1, in my opinion. If he's there in Round 2, sure.

Nic Scourton, DL, Texas A&M (Trevor Sikkema, PFF)

This is an Eagles type of defensive lineman. Scourton has the size to play anywhere from 3-technique to wide-7 along the defensive line. He wasn’t as productive in 2024, but he is a smart defensive lineman who already showed a deep pass-rush bag this past year and during his previous season at Purdue. Philadelphia could also lose multiple defensive linemen this offseason.

#JimmySays: Scourton has good size, and he's an agile player with some effective pass rush moves, notably his inside and outside spins. He is also a tough defender against the run, with the motor and hustle to chase down runs from the backside. He makes sense as a Brandon Graham successor who would primarily play on the edge but has some iDL versatility. I agree that he is a potential Eagles first-round target.

Grey Zabel, iOL, North Dakota State (Josh Edwards, CBS)

Grey Zabel has played offensive tackle, but has the positional flexibility to play guard or center. Philadelphia consistently invests in its offensive and defensive lines, so Zabel gives them much needed depth in a variety of roles.

#JimmySays: If the Eagles lose Mekhi Becton and they think there's a guy at 32 who can start immediately at RG, then I can see the logic of taking a guard. However, at just 305 pounds Zabel doesn't quite fit Jeff Stoutland's prototype at RG.

But also... boooooring.

Shemar Stewart, iDL, Texas A&M (Chris Trapasso, CBS)

Stewart is the perfect somewhat raw defensive linemen with immense upside the Eagles can slowly work into the rotation in Philadelphia.

#JimmySays: There's a Shemar Stewart and a Shemar Turner in this draft, and they're both iDLs from Texas A&M. One wears 4, and one wears 5, and it's hard to keep them straight. Anyway, Stewart is long and lean at 6'6, 290, and is expected to perform well at the Combine, but he had just 4.5 career college sacks.

Submitted without commentary:

C- and D-? Screw you, PFF. The Monheim, White, and Higgins picks in Round 5 are fire.

