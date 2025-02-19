Eagles promote Kevin Patullo to offensive coordinator

The Eagles are promoting from within.

Kevin Patullo was named the team's new offensive coordinator on Wednesday, following the departure of Kellen Moore after the Super Bowl, who left to take the Saints' head coaching job.

Patullo has been the Eagles' pass game coordinator since 2021.

Patullo, 43, has coached since 2003, and worked alongside Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni while he was the OC in Indianapolis.

The promotion not only is a worthy one for a valuable Eagles assistant coach, but it also will give Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts some semblance of stability. He has essentially had a different person calling his plays since high school.

The decision comes without much surprise, and will help the Eagles move forward without having to learn a new offense. Patullo's passing game has not been particularly consistent — though the highs have certainly been impressive — but it hasn't had to be. He and the rest of the Eagles offensive staff have Saquon Barkley (the reigning offensive player of the year), A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and one of the best offensive lines in football returning for 2025.

Sirianni, understandably, is excited about the hire and the stability it maintains.

"That continuity is really important because he knows what I'm thinking in certain situations, how you want things to be taught, all of those different things, so he's been a great resource for me the entire time, our success this year, but really the success we've had since we've been here," Sirianni said, via PHLY's Zach Berman. "Can't be great without the greatness of others and that is definitely a fact with Kevin Patullo and I trust him with everything. Got a ton of trust and faith with him. He's awesome."

MORE: Eagles-only 2025 mock draft, version 2.0

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports