Eagles-only 2025 mock draft, version 2.0

Oh, hey, the Philadelphia Eagles are picking 32nd in the 2025 NFL Draft. That usually means they did something good, right? In case you missed our Eagles-only mock draft, version 1.0, you can find that here.

The Eagles currently have seven picks total in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Round 1: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss (6'3, 305)

Nolen had 4 sacks for Texas A&M in 2023 before transferring to Ole Miss. He had 6.5 sacks 2024. His career production has not always matched up with his potential, as he was the No. 1 recruit in the nation (via ESPN) coming out of high school. Still, he is gifted with an extremely enticing blend of power and quickness, and his production improved throughout his college career.

The Eagles have shown that they will take chances with high picks on gifted interior defensive linemen who don't have eye-popping production, and it feels like Milton Williams is going to get paid by some other team this offseason.

Just go get the guy with the exciting traits and the high upside.

Round 2: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas (6'5, 335)

Williams only has 16 career starts, but he has a massive frame and athleticism to go along with it. Much like first-round picks Amarius Mims and Tyler Guyton in the 2024 draft, Williams has minimal experience but high upside. Quick highlight reel:

You already know where I'm going with this. Williams could be an apprentice under Lane Johnson until Johnson is ready to retire, and he won't cost a first-round pick. He could fall after Mims and Guyton both had shaky rookie seasons. But in Philly, he would have time to get learn under Johnson and Jeff Stoutland, and could potentially play RG in the short-term.

Round 3: Ashton Gillotte, DL, Louisville (6'3, 275)

Gillotte is an inside-outside versatile defensive lineman who is stout against the run, and who has explosive traits as a pass rusher. He had 4 sacks as a freshman in 2021, 7 sacks as a sophomore in 2022, and 11 sacks as a junior in 2023. His numbers were down in 2024 after he started getting more attention. Some 2023 highlights:

If you watched that entire video, you can see that he can win with quickness (0:39 mark vs. NC State) and with pure power (1:00 mark vs. Notre Dame).

Brandon Graham is very likely playing his last season as an Eagle, and Milton Williams is scheduled to become a free agent this offseason. Gillotte has some similarities to both of them, and feels like a very logical Day 2 target.

Round 4: Antwaun Powell-Ryland, EDGE, Virginia Tech (6'3, 252)

Powell-Ryland finished with 16 sacks in 2024, third most in the nation. He is a speed rusher with a nice repertoire of pass rush moves who knows how to finish at the quarterback. In addition to his 16 sacks in 2024, Powell-Ryland had 9.5 sacks in 2023. Some highlights:

Wait, three defensive linemen? Sure, why not? The Eagles may have to replace Milton Williams, Brandon Graham, and Josh Sweat, and it's a loaded defensive line draft. Powell-Ryland would be a natural replacement for Sweat.

Round 5: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State (5'11, 200)

Noel is a lightning-quick receiver who is tough to jam at the line of scrimmage and who knows how to create separation with his waterbug-like change of direction route running skills.

In 2024 he had 80 catches for 1194 yards (14.9 YPC) and 8 TDs. He reminds me a little of Christian Kirk, who the Eagles had interest in during 2022 free agency.

Noel is probably most effective out of the slot, but he has shown inside-outside versatility at Iowa State.

Round 5: Smael Mondon Jr., LB, Georgia (6'3, 235)

Mondon was a five star recruit out of high school. He was ranked 21st in the country by 247Sports and 11th by ESPN recruiting. He didn't play much as a freshman in 2021 in Georgia's loaded defense, but he led the 2022 National Champion Bulldogs in with 76 tackles. In 2024, he had 57 tackles, 3 sacks, and 3 pass breakups. He has ideal length to get into passing lanes, as well as impressive quickness and change of direction ability. A look:

Mondon was often used in Georgia's defense as a QB spy, and the Eagles are going to have to deal with Jayden Daniels for the foreseeable future.

Also, Nakobe Dean is likely to miss time in 2025 while he rehabs his torn patellar tendon, and it's to be determined if the Eagles can retain Zack Baun.

Round 5: Jake Briningstool, TE, Clemson (6'6, 240)

Briningstool is a tall red zone target with 17 career TDs who can post up smaller defensive backs and run away from linebackers. He is a good route runner who understands how to separate vs. man coverage and find the holes against zone.

Reminds me a little of Mike Gesicki.

Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterrra both have contracts expiring after the 2025 season.

