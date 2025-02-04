Eagles-only 2025 mock draft, version 1.0

By this time in the offseason, we would have normally published a couple of Eagles-only mock drafts, but, you know, the Birds are in the Super Bowl or whatever, so I guess the draft isn't as important right now. Still, in the interest of not falling too far behind on the draft, let's publish our Eagles-only mock draft, version 1.0.

The Eagles currently have seven picks total in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Round 1, pick 31 or 32: James Pearce, Jr., EDGE, Tennessee (6'5, 243)

Pearce is a classic speed rusher with a quick get-off who can accelerate around the edge, beat offensive tackles with inside counters, or convert speed-to-power. He also dropped into coverage on occasion in Tennessee's defense and did not look out of place.

On the downside, he's light at 243 pounds, and could struggle to set the edge at the NFL level. Of course, last offseason the Eagles signed Bryce Huff, a speed rusher who leaves a lot to be desired as a run defender, and that hasn't worked out.

Still, drafting a 21-year-old kid whose game can develop in that area makes more sense than spending hefty resources on a guy who couldn't play the run in his fifth NFL season.

But out of the box, Pearce should at least be a dangerous situational pass rusher who can add strength and perhaps grow into a reliable run defender, just as Nolan Smith has in his second season.

Entering the 2024 college football season, most draft analysts had Pearce as a potential top 10 pick. For whatever reason, he is not thought of as that type of prospect at the moment. For example, Pearce does not appear in Mel Kiper's top 25 big board, and he was the 32nd pick (to the Chiefs) in Daniel Jeremiah's initial mock draft.

Pearce would be a steal at the end of the first round, in my opinion.

Round 2: Alfred Collins, DT, Texas (6'5, 320)

Collins is a premier run stuffer in the middle of the Texas defense. He doesn't have ideal production (7 career sacks in 5 collegiate seasons), but his athleticism for such a massive player is rather obvious, and he has some untapped ceiling as a pass rusher:

The Eagles aren't afraid of spending premium draft capital on athletically impressive interior defensive line prospects who don't have eye-popping sack numbers.

The Eagles also have a need along the interior of their defensive line with (a) Jalen Carter playing so many snaps already, (b) Milton Williams scheduled to become a free agent this offseason, and (c) Jordan Davis still not yet playing up to his potential.

Round 3: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson (6'1, 230)

Carter is uber-athletic, and almost something of a linebacker / slot corner hybrid with great cover skills and ability as a blitzer. The first highlight below, I mean, just, lol:

In 2022, Carter filled up the stat sheet with 73 tackles (10.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, two INTs, two forced fumbles, and eight PBUs. They were down a bit in 2023 and 2024.

The Eagles suddenly have a need at linebacker with Nakobe Dean's future uncertain and Zack Baun scheduled to become a free agent.

Round 4: Charles Grant, OT, William and Mary (6'4, 300)

Grant is light at 300 pounds and he's probably going to have to pack on more muscle at the next level, but he's a highly athletic offensive tackle prospect with moldable traits:

Grant made Bruce Feldman's "Freaks" list last summer:

Get to know this name; you will hear it a lot more leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft. Grant was voted an FCS first-team All-American in 2023 and has allowed just one sack in the last two years. A former standout wrestler, he had two offers out of high school: William & Mary and UVA Wise. He arrived weighing 240 pounds but has blossomed within the Tribe’s program, now at 6-4 1/2 and 301 pounds having hit 21 mph on the GPS and vertical-jumped 32 inches. Scouts have measured his arms at 35 inches. Tribe strength coach Kenny O’Mary said Grant has clocked a fully automatic timed 1.44 10-yard split, which is remarkably fast for any football player, let alone an offensive lineman.

He's a Day 3 swing tackle prospect with some starting upside down the road. He's the type of player you let Jeff Stoutland work on and see what happens.

Round 5: Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon (6'5, 255)

Ferguson is a well-rounded tight end with good size and 16 career TDs. He can high-point throws in the end zone, he's a reliable target in the middle of the field, and he's aware of where the sticks are and fights to get past them. On the downside, he's not likely to blaze an impressive 40 time:

Ferguson was considered one of the better blocking tight ends in the nation, so he has value as a strong TE2 right out of the gate, with starting upside.

Round 5: Ricky White III, WR, UNLV (6'1, 190)

White finished third in the nation in receiving yards in 2023, when he had 88 catches for 1483 yards (16.9 YPC) and 8 TDs. He has had good production in 2024 as well, making 79 catches for 1041 yards (13.2 YPC) and 11 TDs. He has speed, he plays inside and outside, and he gets open at all levels of the defense. Some highlights from 2023:

He has also blocked 4 punts.

He gives me some Terry McLaurin vibes.

Round 5: Jonah Monheim, iOL, USC (6'5, 310)

Monheim is the Trojan's starting center, but he also has 18 career starts at RT, 12 at LT, and 4 at RG. The Eagles love them some versatility along their offensive line, and they entered the 2024 season without a backup center on their 53-man roster. (They later added Nick Gates, who isn't really even the backup center, as evidenced by Landon Dickerson's move to center for a bit against the Buccaneers Week 4.)

The Eagles cut 2024 sixth-round center Dylan McMahon and kept James Bradberry on the initial 53-man roster because 🤷‍♂️.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader