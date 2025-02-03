The 5 best Super Bowl performances in Eagles history

The Eagles are about to take part in their fifth ever Super Bowl on Sunday. As a refresher, here's how they performed in their first four Super Bowl appearances...

Super Bowl XV: Raiders 27, Eagles 10

Super Bowl XXXIX: Patriots 24, Eagles 21

Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33

Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs 38, Eagles 35

Alright, so a 1-3 record is less than ideal for Philadelphia, but, hey, being heroes just for one day is still huge. Before this year's Eagles have a chance to etch their names into this city's lore forever, I wanted to rank the top-five individual Super Bowl performances in franchise history.

To split things up, I'll have three Eagles from their actual Super Bowl win, one from their loss to New England and one from their loss to Kansas City. No one from Super Bowl XV is making the cut. They were three-point favorites and lost by three scores. Sorry, fellas.

5. Jalen Hurts, Super Bowl LVII

Passing: 27/38, 304 yards, 1 TD, 103.4 rating

Rushing: 15 carries, 70 carries, 3 TDs, 1 2PC

I didn't want to initially include Jalen Hurts, perhaps saving him for an honorable mention. Why? His fumble that resulted in a second quarter touchdown for the Chiefs was back-breaking at the time. The Birds had a seven-point lead and were poised to go up double digits.

The guy absolutely played his heart out though! It's the best game he's ever played. He was throwing darts all over the field. He was so powerful in the run game, too. When he had that two-point conversion run to tie things up at 35 in the fourth quarter, I distinctly recall thinking, "Wow, this guy might be a Hall of Famer."

4. Terrell Owens, Super Bowl XXXIX

9 catches, 122 yards

Terrell Owens, quite famously, was not the guy throwing up in the huddle in that year's Super Bowl. He was the dude balling out on a sprained ankle and fractured fibula after missing the Eagles' first two playoff games.

In a game where Donovan McNabb threw three interceptions, Owens kept them afloat and the fact that he was playing through injury only makes the gutsy effort look that much greater in the two decades since.

3. Corey Clement, Super Bowl LII

Rushing: 3 carries, 8 yards

Receiving: 4 catches, 100 yards, 1 TD

Corey Clement essentially turned into Marshall Faulk for one day in Feb. 2018 and was ultimately never an impact NFL player again. Still, that's how legends are made. Clement, an undrafted rookie running back who began the summer deep, deep down the depth chart, personified the 2017 Eagles' next man up mentality.

Late in the second quarter, Clement had a 55-yard catch and run that put the Birds in goal-to-go territory, setting up the eventual Philly Special touchdown.

In the third quarter, Clement hauled in a touchdown catch between multiple New England defenders on a wheel route:

Iconic stuff.

2. Brandon Graham, Super Bowl LII

2 tackles, the most important forced fumble of all time

One single play helped change the narrative around Brandon Graham's entire career, turned him into a legend and helped make, even for a fleeting moment, Philadelphia a city of champions:

It changed everything for every Eagles fan out there.

1. Nick Foles, Super Bowl LII

Passing: 28/43, 373 yards, 3 TDs, 106.1 rating

Receiving: 1 catch, 1 yard, 1 TD

Sorry, Wilt Chamberlain. Given the magnitude of the moment, this is the greatest single-game performance in Philly sports history. In the middle of a career as uneven as I've ever seen with the highest of highs and lowest of lows, Foles was nearly perfect in the Eagles' upset win over the Patriots.

The lone Super Bowl MVP in team history, Foles was calm, clutch and, for one evening, elite. On his best day, he out-duled Tom Brady, the greatest to ever do it.

Foles is a hero in this city, the driving force behind the Eagles' first-ever Lombardi Trophy. Even if, say, Saquon Barkley had 300 rushing yards on Sunday in a win over Kansas City, it feels almost possible for anything to knock Foles off this spot. He was that important and remains so.

