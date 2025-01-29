Are the Eagles and Chiefs becoming true rivals?

Pure hatred among rival fan bases is unmatched when it comes to the NFC East. The Cowboys, no longer America's Team given their pathetic playoff woes for three decades, will still always be a generational foil in Philadelphia. Proximity breeds contempt with the Giants, only heightened by the way the Eagles stole away superstar running back Saquon Barkley this past offseason. The Commanders, despite the Birds stomping them in the NFC title game this past Sunday, are now on Philly's radar for the immediate future, too.

Before their matchup in Super Bowl LIX though, is it time to consider the Chiefs a new rival for the Eagles? Look, everyone hates the Chiefs. They're the team of the 2020s, a legitimate dynasty. I get that. There are distinct elements at play though when it comes to them with the Birds. It'll be the second time in three seasons that the teams face off in the Big Game.

The Andy Reid connection looms large. Reid, now a three-time Super Bowl winner in Kansas City, could never get over the hump despite a decade-plus of success in Philadelphia. His fingerprints are still all over the Eagles organization though, from his former working relationship with Howie Roseman down to the team's roster-building strategies of prioritizing trench players. Some in Philly are thankful for the memories Reid brought even if it never resulted in a parade down Broad Street. Others forever scorn him for fading in big moments with ultra-talented rosters. Everyone has an opinion of him here ultimately.

While Jason Kelce is now a talking head on ESPN and a podcast mogul, his relationship with his brother Travis still dominates headlines. The older Kelce will assuredly be on hand for the game in New Orleans. Whatever the over/under is on the amount of times he'll be show on television during the FOX broadcast, take the over. There will be some buzz from fans on social media in the next week or two about whether Jason will be rooting for his brother's squad or the the city where he became an iconic hero. Expect the latter.

Oh, yeah. The younger Kelce brother has a rather famous girlfriend with ties to the greater Philadelphia area, too...

Every fan base wants to be rivals with the top dogs and perhaps the Chiefs are just peerless among current teams, only chasing the ghosts of all-time greats, but there's historical context here as well. I think back to the inter-conference rivalries between the Steelers and Cowboys in the 1970s or the Giants and Patriots in the 2000s that were born from Super Bowl matchups.

Again, maybe Kansas City just has no equals, but if the Eagles want to be seen as championship challengers for years to come with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, it starts with slaying the dragon come next Sunday.

