Eagles' Super Bowl LIX patch jerseys unveiled, available for purchase online

The Eagles' Super Bowl LIX patch jerseys are here and they're glorious:

I like that the Super Bowl patches have some local pizzazz now after being so boring for years. This year's Super Bowl, of course, will take place in New Orleans.

The Eagles are the "home" team in the Super Bowl once more, as the NFC and AFC alternate back and forth, so the Birds will opt to wear their standard Midnight Green jerseys with white pants for the Big Game. It'll be the third time this century that they go with Midnight Green in the Big Game. The Chiefs will be wearing their white jerseys, just as they did two years ago in Super Bowl LVII.

As of Tuesday morning, these jerseys are also available for purchase at Fanatics with shipping options available to get these jerseys to you before Super Bowl Sunday:

Fanatics Screenshot/via Fanatics

For Midnight Green jerseys with patches, the following players' jerseys are available: Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, Cooper DeJean, Jalen Carter, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. For the "Fashion" black jersey, Barkley, Hurts, Brown, Smith and DeJean are available. I usually am pretty against these "Fashion" alternate jerseys, but I really like that one! I might go as far to say that it should replace the current black jersey the team uses for a fresh revamp.

That quick shipping is certainly a relief for the Eagles faithful. It hasn't always been that simple. It was a hectic process to acquire one two years ago for that season's Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl. When I was out in Arizona for Super Bowl LVII coverage, both the Super Bowl pop-up store in Phoenix did not have these real Midnight Green ones.

Fanatics and Nike upped their game this time around, at least so far. Congrats on doing the bare minimum as retailers to make your desirable products available for purchase for people!

