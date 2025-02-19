More Sports:

February 19, 2025

Saquon Barkley on Eagles' Super Bowl parade: 'It was like, this is not even real'

The Eagles' star running back made a stop at NBC's 'Today Show' to talk the Super Bowl win and the parade through Philly that followed.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Saquon-Barkley-Lombardi-Trophy-Eagles-Super-Bowl-Parade-2.14.25-NFL.jpg Caean Couto/Imagn Images

Saquon Barkley takes the Lombardi Trophy down the Ben Franklin Parkway during the Eagles' Super Bowl parade last Friday.

The Eagles' post-Super Bowl media blitz is starting to wind down a bit, but star running back Saquon Barkley had another appearance to make in New York Wednesday morning for the "Today Show."

The interview consisted of the usual questions about the past couple of weeks since the Eagles won, when the page turns to next season (Barkley said he did it with a golf trip on Sunday) and the backwards hurdle. But then he was asked what it was like to be in the victory parade up Broad Street and down the Ben Franklin Parkway to the Art Museum steps. 

Barkley gifted the entire Eagles offensive line actual truck fulls of Bud Light the day before the parade last Friday, and talking about that on "Today" led into the Barkley's experience of the parade itself. 

"The parade probably was the coolest thing so far of all of the – outside of actually winning the Super Bowl," Barkley said. "Just to be there and embrace the fans and have the fans with us. I think there were over a million fans there, it was crazy, and I remember sitting on the Rocky stairs and just looking down, it was like 'This is not even real.'"

He was hardly the only one feeling that way. 

Barkley, who became an (over)emphasis for the Kansas City defense to try and stop, only ran for 57 yards in Super Bowl LIX going on two weeks ago, but all on the way to the rest of the Eagles blowing a Chiefs dynasty out of the water, 40-22

Philadelphia got its second-ever Super Bowl title, and with that, the city's second-ever Eagles victory parade – a sight that many fans used to think they'd never see once, much less twice, not all that long ago. 

Barkley, his teammates, the coaches, staff, and fans from all over the Delaware Valley – even beyond – lived up every second of it

Check out Barkley's full "Today Show" interview below:

MORE: The Super Bowl celebration is over, but the Eagles aren't going anywhere

