February 20, 2025

Report: Eagles center Cam Jurgens gets back surgery

Jurgens will be ready for training camp, per an ESPN report.

By Nick Tricome
11925_EaglesRams_Cam-Jurgens-5028.jpg Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

Center Cam Jurgens on the sideline during the Eagles' divisional round playoff game against the Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 19, 2025.

Cam Jurgens underwent surgery on Tuesday to alleviate nerve pain in his back, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Eagles center is expected to make a full recovery, Schefter continued, and be ready in time for training camp in the summer. 

Jurgens appeared on the Eagles' injury report with a back issue leading up to the NFC Championship Game against the Commanders. 

He arrived to gameday listed as questionable, and did dress, but the Eagles tried to avoid using him by sliding Landon Dickerson over to center until he suffered a knee injury himself, which forced Jurgens back in. 

The Eagles thrashed the Commanders, 55-23, to move on to the Super Bowl, and by the time Super Bowl week arrived, both Jurgens (back) and Dickerson (knee) were full participants in practice and able to play

They each reinforced the Eagles' offensive line as the strongest in football, which contributed heavily to the 40-22 blowout of the dynasty Kansas City Chiefs that gave Philadelphia it's second-ever Super Bowl title. 

Those injuries were still there, however, but now that the season (and the celebration) is over, Jurgens appears to have taken the steps to address his. 

The Super Bowl win put a wrap on Jurgens' third season in the NFL, and the first where the 25-year-old had fully taken over at center for Jason Kelce. 

He hardly missed a beat, earning his first Pro Bowl nod, but above all, got a ring.

Nick Tricome
