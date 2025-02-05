More Sports:

February 05, 2025

Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl injury report, with analysis

The latest Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl injury updates.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Sports Injuries
020525LandonDickersonCamJurgens Eric Hartline/Imagn Images

Eagles LG Landon Dickerson and C Cam Jurgens should be good to go for Sunday.

The Philadelphia Eagles listed 10 players on their injury report ahead of their Super Bowl matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. We'll update with the Chiefs' injuries when they are made available.

Here's the Eagles-Chiefs injury report, with analysis...

051020EaglesLogo2020
Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status 
WR DeVonta Smith Hamstring Limited 
DT Jalen Carter Illness Limited    
EDGE Brandon Graham Elbow Limited    
RB Kenny Gainwell Concussion/Knee Limited 
LB Zack Baun Groin Full    
LG Landon Dickerson Knee Full    
C Cam Jurgens Back Full    
TE Dallas Goedert Ankle Full    
WR Britain Covey Neck Full  
TE C.J. Uzomah Abdomen Full 


Wednesday notes:

• There seemed to be some angst among the fan base about Dickerson's status, but he did not receive a game status injury designation in the bye week injury report, so he was always very likely going to be good to go for the Super Bowl. His full participation in practice on Wednesday basically confirms that.

• Jurgens was also a full participant, so the Eagles didn't even need to take it easy with him to start the week. Great sign for him.

• Graham seems pretty confident that he'll play on Sunday.

Other notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

LB Nakobe Dean (IR): Dean tore a patellar tendon, which is an extremely serious injury, as our Evan Macy laid out. His season is over, and he will very likely miss time in 2025 as well. Dean had a breakout season in 2024, making 128 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, two recoveries, and a game-sealing INT Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has since been replaced in the lineup by Oren Burks, who has two forced fumbles in the playoffs.

EDGE Brandon Graham (IR): Graham tore his left triceps in the Eagles' Week 12 win over the Rams. Before the season, Graham said that the 2024 season, his 15th in the NFL, would be his last. He played very well, and was arguably the team's best edge defender. Graham finished with 20 tackles and 3.5 sacks, with his stats not truly showing his actual impact, as has been the case throughout his career. 

The Eagles opened Graham's practice window to return from IR last week. Again, he feels likely to play. We spoke with a doctor about what his limitations might be.

WR/RS Britain Covey (IR): Covey was previously on IR with a shoulder injury. He returned from that injury and played in games, but landed on IR once again with a neck injury. Cooper DeJean has return punts in his absence. Covey had his 21-day practice window opened up two weeks ago.

FB Ben VanSumeren (IR): VanSumeren was a core special teams player and linebacker who became a fullback for the Eagles this season, and looked pretty good in that role. He suffered a knee injury (non-ACL), and said that he would be good to go for 2025.

MORE: Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl preview: Five things to watch when the Eagles have the ball

090920ChiefsLogo2020

Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status 
WR Skyy MooreAbdomenLimited
QB Patrick Mahomes Ankle Full    
RT Jawaan Taylor Knee Full    


Wednesday notes:

• Moore was listed as doubtful in the Chiefs' bye week injury report. He's still on IR.

• Pretty sure Mahomes is gonna play.

Other notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

WR Rashee Rice: Rice's 2024 season was off to a great start, as he caught 24 passes for 288 yards and 2 TDs in the first three games before he injured his LCL and hamstring.

WR Mecole Hardman: Hardman averaged 10.2 yards per punt return in 2024, and was a reserve receiver. He made the winning catch in the Super Bowl against the 49ers last season.

WR Skyy Moore: Moore is on IR with a core muscle injury. If you'll recall, he caught a TD pass in the Super Bowl against the Eagles during the 2022-2023 season. The Chiefs opened up his 21-day practice window to return from IR last week.

MORE: Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl preview: Five things to watch when the Chiefs have the ball

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles Sports Injuries Philadelphia Eagles injury report

Videos

Featured

Limited - Doctor with patient from Getty

Heart disease in women — an urgent call to awareness
Limited - Rite Aid Pharmacist Helping Customer

My pharmacist can do that? 5 services you didn’t know your pharmacy provides

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Jet crash is among city's 'worst black swan events,' Mayor Parker says

Jet Crash Philly

Sponsored

Heart disease in women — an urgent call to awareness

Limited - Doctor with patient from Getty

Movies

Philly director to screen doc on fight to desegregate amusement park

Civil rights documentary

Adult Health

Nearly half of adults mistakenly believe benefits of daily aspirin outweigh risks

aspirin heart attacks

Performances

Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and Sheryl Crow coming to Camden on Sept. 12

Outlaw Festival

Eagles

Eagles notes from the NFL's Monday night Super Bowl media event

020425JeffreyLurie

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved