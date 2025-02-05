Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl injury report, with analysis

February 05, 2025
The Philadelphia Eagles listed 10 players on their injury report ahead of their Super Bowl matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. We'll update with the Chiefs' injuries when they are made available.
Here's the Eagles-Chiefs injury report, with analysis...
|Player
|Injury
|Wed
|Thurs
|Fri
|Status
|WR DeVonta Smith
|Hamstring
|Limited
|DT Jalen Carter
|Illness
|Limited
|EDGE Brandon Graham
|Elbow
|Limited
|RB Kenny Gainwell
|Concussion/Knee
|Limited
|LB Zack Baun
|Groin
|Full
|LG Landon Dickerson
|Knee
|Full
|C Cam Jurgens
|Back
|Full
|TE Dallas Goedert
|Ankle
|Full
|WR Britain Covey
|Neck
|Full
|TE C.J. Uzomah
|Abdomen
|Full
Wednesday notes:
• There seemed to be some angst among the fan base about Dickerson's status, but he did not receive a game status injury designation in the bye week injury report, so he was always very likely going to be good to go for the Super Bowl. His full participation in practice on Wednesday basically confirms that.
• Jurgens was also a full participant, so the Eagles didn't even need to take it easy with him to start the week. Great sign for him.
• Graham seems pretty confident that he'll play on Sunday.
• LB Nakobe Dean (IR): Dean tore a patellar tendon, which is an extremely serious injury, as our Evan Macy laid out. His season is over, and he will very likely miss time in 2025 as well. Dean had a breakout season in 2024, making 128 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, two recoveries, and a game-sealing INT Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has since been replaced in the lineup by Oren Burks, who has two forced fumbles in the playoffs.
• EDGE Brandon Graham (IR): Graham tore his left triceps in the Eagles' Week 12 win over the Rams. Before the season, Graham said that the 2024 season, his 15th in the NFL, would be his last. He played very well, and was arguably the team's best edge defender. Graham finished with 20 tackles and 3.5 sacks, with his stats not truly showing his actual impact, as has been the case throughout his career.
The Eagles opened Graham's practice window to return from IR last week. Again, he feels likely to play. We spoke with a doctor about what his limitations might be.
• WR/RS Britain Covey (IR): Covey was previously on IR with a shoulder injury. He returned from that injury and played in games, but landed on IR once again with a neck injury. Cooper DeJean has return punts in his absence. Covey had his 21-day practice window opened up two weeks ago.
• FB Ben VanSumeren (IR): VanSumeren was a core special teams player and linebacker who became a fullback for the Eagles this season, and looked pretty good in that role. He suffered a knee injury (non-ACL), and said that he would be good to go for 2025.
|Player
|Injury
|Wed
|Thurs
|Fri
|Status
|WR Skyy Moore
|Abdomen
|Limited
|QB Patrick Mahomes
|Ankle
|Full
|RT Jawaan Taylor
|Knee
|Full
Wednesday notes:
• Moore was listed as doubtful in the Chiefs' bye week injury report. He's still on IR.
• Pretty sure Mahomes is gonna play.
• WR Rashee Rice: Rice's 2024 season was off to a great start, as he caught 24 passes for 288 yards and 2 TDs in the first three games before he injured his LCL and hamstring.
• WR Mecole Hardman: Hardman averaged 10.2 yards per punt return in 2024, and was a reserve receiver. He made the winning catch in the Super Bowl against the 49ers last season.
• WR Skyy Moore: Moore is on IR with a core muscle injury. If you'll recall, he caught a TD pass in the Super Bowl against the Eagles during the 2022-2023 season. The Chiefs opened up his 21-day practice window to return from IR last week.
