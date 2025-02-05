Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl injury report, with analysis

Other notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• LB Nakobe Dean (IR): Dean tore a patellar tendon, which is an extremely serious injury, as our Evan Macy laid out. His season is over, and he will very likely miss time in 2025 as well. Dean had a breakout season in 2024, making 128 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, two recoveries, and a game-sealing INT Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has since been replaced in the lineup by Oren Burks, who has two forced fumbles in the playoffs.

• EDGE Brandon Graham (IR): Graham tore his left triceps in the Eagles' Week 12 win over the Rams. Before the season, Graham said that the 2024 season, his 15th in the NFL, would be his last. He played very well, and was arguably the team's best edge defender. Graham finished with 20 tackles and 3.5 sacks, with his stats not truly showing his actual impact, as has been the case throughout his career.

The Eagles opened Graham's practice window to return from IR last week. Again, he feels likely to play. We spoke with a doctor about what his limitations might be.

• WR/RS Britain Covey (IR): Covey was previously on IR with a shoulder injury. He returned from that injury and played in games, but landed on IR once again with a neck injury. Cooper DeJean has return punts in his absence. Covey had his 21-day practice window opened up two weeks ago.

• FB Ben VanSumeren (IR): VanSumeren was a core special teams player and linebacker who became a fullback for the Eagles this season, and looked pretty good in that role. He suffered a knee injury (non-ACL), and said that he would be good to go for 2025.

Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status WR Skyy Moore Abdomen Limited

QB Patrick Mahomes Ankle Full RT Jawaan Taylor Knee Full



Wednesday notes:

• Moore was listed as doubtful in the Chiefs' bye week injury report. He's still on IR.

• Pretty sure Mahomes is gonna play.



Other notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.