Five takeaways from Nick Sirianni's owners meetings media session

On Tuesday last week Nick Sirianni had his annual sitdown at the NFL owners meetings. He didn't say as much as Howie Roseman or Jeffrey Lurie, hence the delay in getting to the takeaways from his media session, but I did want to circle back and cover the noteworthy things he did say.

On Dallas Goedert...

"Right now, he's on our football team," Sirianni said. "And obviously, Dallas Goedert has meant a lot to us. And we'll see how that plays out. He's a heck of a football player, heck of a leader. And I want to be able to have back as many guys as you possibly can. But that is not the reality of the NFL...

"We won a Super Bowl last year and everybody, like I said, everybody was responsible for that.

"And so anytime somebody moves on, whether it's Sweaty or whether it's Milton or you know whoever it is, you know obviously you did special things together and you'll miss them along the way. So you want to try to hold on to as many guys as you can... but there's more to it than that."

#JimmySays: I've said this before and I'll say it again. Whenever a coach or GM says "Right now he's on our football team," it means he soon won't be.

On Scot Loeffler, the new quarterbacks coach

"This guy is obsessed with football, loves football. He's just a grinder and just very knowledgeable on quarterback play. We were able to get some new fresh ideas from from him and the things that he's done as the head coach at Bowling Green... Really excited about the addition of Scot.

"Obviously, we hired him to be the quarterback coach and to continue to help Jalen Hurts continue to rise. And he's an expert at quarterback play. I mean, again, like I said, he's just obsessed with football.

"But the new ideas, what I was speaking of with new ideas, are some of the things that they ran offensively that just give us fresh thoughts into our offense."

#JimmySays: I'm debating whether it's worthwhile to watch some Bowling Green games.

Sirianni singled out some defensive players who play with great energy

Sirianni was asked about losing C.J. Gardner Johnson's leadership role, which led him to rattle off a bunch of defensive players that he thinks plays with a high level of energy.

"Yeah, obviously, Chauncey's contributions to this football team were awesome," Sirianni said. "He brings a lot of energy, makes a lot of plays. I love him, wish him the best. I've had a good experience with him for two years, even though there was time off in between there.

"I think a lot is said on his energy and of course he's got great energy every day. He loves football, he loves to play the game on Sunday and he brings great energy. I think we have a lot of defensive guys that play with an edge that play with great energy. I think Jalen Carter comes to mind, Nolan Smith, I think you guys have heard me talk about him, about how much energy and effort that he plays with. Coop was young obviously last year but he plays with a great deal of passion and energy and edge. Quinyon plays with a great deal of edge.

"Nakobe Dean, like I think you can always see him talking to the guys. I just watched that little mini movie that our team put out and he's always talking to the guys and firing them up and plays with an edge and plays with nastiness and so we have a lot of guys on that defensive side that will be able to continue to bring what Chauncey brought. But I wish Chauncey the best and I love him and we'll obviously miss him but we're giving some opportunities to some other guys."

#JimmySays: CJGJ brought it every week, but as Sirianni rightfully notes, the Eagles' defense doesn't lack for badasses.

Sirianni seemed to be very excited about Avery Williams

Sirianni brought up Williams twice, unprompted. One of those times:

"I can't say enough about Avery Williams and just what I think of him and things that we could do with him and what he's gonna bring to this football team, just really pumped."

Because he mentioned Williams twice, Sirianni was asked a follow-up on Williams.

"We've got some time to figure it out, but obviously the things that he brings in special teams is huge," Sirianni said.

"And, you know, again, I'm excited about all that he can bring with the versatility he has offensively. You know, again, I'm excited about all that he can bring, with the versatility he has offensively. And all the things that he can do. Again, just my interaction with him was top notch, and I'm really excited to start working with him."

#JimmySays: Some of you may be asking, "Uh, who the hell is Avery Williams?"

The Eagles signed him in free agency.

He played cornerback as a rookie in 2021, making 22 tackles, with 1 forced fumble, before moving to running back in 2022. In 2024, Williams’ only role was on special teams. He was the Falcons’ primary kick returner and punt returner. He averaged 9.3 yards on 20 punt returns and 27.2 yards on 15 kick returns.

At the start of free agency, the Eagles did not extend a restricted free agent tender offer to punt returner Britain Covey, who suffered a neck injury last season. Covey only played in five games in 2024, and remains a free agent.

Anyway, it's interesting that Williams is seemingly an immediate Sirianni fave.

On his pending new contract

"These things will take care of themselves. I'm not too concerned about it. So I don't really get into contracts with anybody. I'm not going to get into it on this one. So it will happen. It will take care of itself."

#JimmySays: Sirianni went from a guy who nearly got fired last offseason to a Super Bowl champ who is likely to cash in on a long, lucrative contract.

Sirianni's antics might not be for everyone, and certainly he has been given good rosters to work with, but the guy has made the playoffs in all four of his seasons in Philly, with a 48-20 (0.706) regular season record, and a 6-3 (0.666) playoff record.

