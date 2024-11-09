Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2025 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia (6'2, 245): (3) Georgia at (16) Ole Miss, 3:30 p.m.

Walker is an off-ball linebacker / edge rusher hybrid who has had to wait his turn playing in a stacked Georgia defense. As a sophomore in 2023, Walker still managed to produce 5 sacks as a backup linebacker. Now starting, Walker is having a breakout season, mainly playing on the edge. He had 3 sacks in Georgia's win over formerly No. 1 ranked Texas.

His obvious trait is speed, but he also has a pass rush plan and a variety of moves.

Vic Fangio values versatility, and Walker could either be a full-time edge rusher or hybrid guy in the same mold as Zack Baun. I think he could be a first-round prospect.

Xavier Truss, OT, Georgia (6'7, 320): (3) Georgia at (16) Ole Miss, 3:30 p.m.

Truss is big and powerful, but he does not have the impressive athleticism of some of the other offensive tackles we've profiled here. He does have experience playing at LG, RG, LT, and RT in Georgia's offense, and could be a versatile project for Jeff Stoutland. Here he is starting at RT for Georgia in 2023.

Day 3 guy.

Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss (6'3, 305): (3) Georgia at (16) Ole Miss, 3:30 p.m.

Nolen had 4 sacks for Texas A&M last season before transferring to Ole Miss. He has 4 sacks so far in 2024. His career production has not always matched up with his potential, as he was the No. 1 recruit in the nation (via ESPN) coming out of high school. Still, he has raw power, he is obviously gifted, and his production is improving:

The Eagles have shown that they will take chances with high picks on gifted interior defensive linemen who don't have eye-popping production.

Clay Webb, OL, Jacksonville State (6'3, 310): Jacksonville State at Louisiana Tech, 4:30 p.m.

Webb was another five star recruit (28th Rivals, 14th ESPN) and the No. 1 center in the nation who originally enrolled at Georgia, didn't play much early in his college career, and transferred to Jacksonville State, which is close to his hometown in Alabama. He leads an offensive line that has paved the way for Jacksonville State to average 269.6 rushing yards per game, which is third in the nation.

The Eagles waived 2024 sixth-round pick Dylan McMahon at 53-man cutdowns, because 🤷‍♂️, and they could still use a center/guard-versatile backup lineman, with upside to start down the road.

Mason Taylor, TE, LSU (6'5, 255): (11) Alabama at (15) LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Taylor is the son of NFL Hall of Fame DE Jason Taylor. He has been a starter since he was a true freshman in 2022. Here he is in LSU's bowl game last year. He's athletic and alignment-versatile:

As we note every week when we profile another tight end, Dallas Goedert will turn 30 in January, and he has missed a handful of games in each of the last three seasons. His contract is up after the 2025 season, as is Grant Calcaterra's.