Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2025 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

Moore is something of a slot corner / safety hybrid who plays the "star" position in Alabama's defense. He replaced Brian Branch in that role in 2023. He is a smart, versatile, physical player:



Chauncey Gardner-Johnson signed a three-year contract with the Eagles this offseason, and the team drafted Cooper DeJean. Those guys have similar skill sets, so while it's not necessarily a "need," I wonder if it's not the worst idea to load up on those types of players because (a) they're valuable, and (b) the Eagles always seem to be getting killed by their slot corners.

Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin (6'7, 312): (4) Alabama at Wisconsin, 12:00 p.m.

Nelson is long and lean, and has some versatility (13 starts at RG in 2021, starter at LT since), though his length makes him a clear fit at OT in the NFL. He has good athleticism, but the knock on him is that he will cede ground in pass protection against power.

If the Eagles don't select Lane Johnson's successor in the first round, Nelson makes sense as a versatile backup on Days 2 or 3.

Luther Burden, WR, Missouri (5'11, 205): (24) Boston College at (6) Missouri, 12:45 p.m.

Burden is instantly one of my favorite players in the 2025 draft cycle. Fun player, with good speed, and run after catch ability. He gives me some Brandin Cooks vibes.

I don't know how likely the Eagles are to select a wide receiver with a high pick after they signed A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith to contract extensions, traded for Jahan Dotson, drafted Johnny Wilson and Ainias Smith, and they'll still have Britain Covey as the punt returner. But I like him, so he makes the cut. 🤷‍♂️

Jordan Burch, DL, Oregon (6'6, 295): Oregon at Oregon State, 3:30 p.m.

Burch came in at No. 4 on The Athletic's "freaks" list during the 2023 offseason. This offseason he came in at No. 10. From 2023:

The former five-star recruit left South Carolina after a breakout season, making 60 tackles (32 solo), 7.5 tackles for losses (TFLs), 3.5 sacks and deflecting three passes. The 6-6, 295-pound junior follows what has been an impressive run of Duck edge rushers. Even though Burch is almost 300 pounds, he’s hit almost 21 MPH on the GPS, going 20.85 and he’s vertical-jumped 34 inches. Burch also back-squatted 685 pounds and has done a sumo deadlift of 685.

Burch played for three years at South Carolina before transferring to Oregon, so he's a little older than the Eagles would probably prefer, but as we know they also love elite athletes.

In 2023 for the Ducks, Burch had 34 tackles (7.5 for loss), and 3 sacks. He's off to a productive start in 2024, with 11 tackles (2.5 for loss), 1.5 sacks, and 4 batted passes already in just two games.

Watch this big man run:

With Brandon Graham playing in his final season and Milton Williams in the final year of his contract, the Eagles could use a power guy who have inside/outside versatility, and Burch has raw measurables worth developing.

Caden Prieskorn, TE, Ole Miss: (5) Ole Miss at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m.

Prieskorn was a high school quarterback who converted to tight end at Memphis, where he originally enrolled, before transferring to Ole Miss in 2023.

He didn't play much his first two years, but he had 48 catches for 602 yards and 7 TDs with Memphis in 2022, 30 catches for 449 yards and 4 TDs with Ole Miss in 2023.

In Ole Miss' bowl game last year, Prieskorn had a monster game, collecting 10 catches for 136 yards and 2 TDs. Some highlights:

Dallas Goedert will be in the final year of his contract in 2025, ad Grant Calcaterra is in the final year of his rookie contract in 2024.