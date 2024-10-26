Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2025 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State (6'1, 205): Nebraska at Ohio State, 12:00 p.m.

During his time at OSU, Egbuka has played in the shadow of guys like Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Garrett Wilson, and Chris Olave, and he has still managed to produce 164 catches for 2,383 yards and 20 TDs over his college career, with his best season coming in his true sophomore season in 2022, when he caught 74 passes for 1,151 yards (15.6 YPC) and 10 TDs. Some highlights from that season:

Egbuka plays inside and outside, he is a savvy route runner, and his traits should translate to the next level. He is more of a chain mover than a deep threat, which should complement the Eagles' star duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. He is the type of receiver who can find a role in any scheme.



The Eagles still probably need a third receiver long-term, as Jahan Dotson may be just a two-year rental, and it's way to early to count on Johnny Wilson or or Ainias Smith as legitimate third options.

Antwaun Powell-Ryland, EDGE, Virginia Tech (6'3, 252): Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 12:00 p.m.

Powell-Ryland has 11 sacks this season, tied for the most in the nation. He is a speed rusher with a nice repertoire of pass rush moves who knows how to finish at the quarterback. In addition to his 11 sacks so far in 2024, Powell-Ryland had 9.5 sacks in 2023. Some highlights from the 2023 season:

Powell-Ryland is perhaps generously listed at 6'3, 252, but he also theoretically has the athleticism to drop into coverage from the edge. I like his fit in Vic Fangio's defense, even if the Eagles already have their share of smaller edges.

Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon (6'5, 315): (20) Illinois at (1) Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Cornelius began his college career at the University of Rhode Island before transferring to Oregon before the 2023 season. He has almost exclusively played RT at both schools. There's a lot to like in this game against Washington last season:

He has a nice kick slide, athleticism to get to the second level on run blocks and out in front of screens, and there's a little hint of nastiness.

He could be something of a high ceiling guy who gets picked on Day 2, but who would have time to develop behind Lane Johnson.

Connor Colby, OG, Iowa (6'6, 310): Northwestern at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Colby started at RG in 2021, he split time at RT and LG in 2022, and he was back at RG in 2023 and 2024. He'll likely play guard in the NFL.



Tyler Steen has played well whenever he has filled in for Mekhi Becton, and is making a case to start at RG in 2025 and beyond with Becton potentially maximizing his worth with another team in free agency next offseason. If Becton leaves and Steen does indeed move into the starting lineup then the Eagles will need more depth, and Colby brings some versatility to the table.

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State (6'6, 261): (3) Penn State at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Warren was already having a good 2024 season for Penn State, but his monster game vs. USC a couple weeks ago was an eye-opening performance. He had 17 catches for 224 yards and a TD, but even more impressively there was no doubt who Drew Allar was trying to get the ball to and USC still couldn't stop him.

Warren probably had more broken tackles in that game than he had catches.

I don't know if he'll blaze a fast 40, but Warren lines up all over the formation (including at center!), he has outstanding hands, he can make contested catches, and he's a beast running after the catch once he has the ball in his hands. He has even attempted a couple of passes this season (he's 2 for 2 for 26 yards and a TD), and he has 5 carries for 38 yards and a TD. As a receiver, he has 40 catches for 513 yards and 4 TDs.

At worst, Warren will be a Day 2 pick. Very fun, versatile football player.