Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2025 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

Nic Scourton, DL, Texas A&M (6'4, 280): (9) Missouri at (25) Texas A&M, 12:00 p.m.

Scourton (formerly Nic Caraway) originally enrolled at Purdue, where he had 50 tackles (15 for loss), a Big Ten-leading 10 sacks as a sophomore in 2023. He transferred to Texas A&M this offseason. Some highlights from his 2023 season:

Scourton has good size, and he's an agile player with some effective pass rush moves, notably his inside and outside spins. He is also a tough defender against the run, with the motor and hustle to chase down runs from the backside. Brandon Graham is playing in his final season in 2024, and Scourton makes sense as a successor who would primarily play on the edge but has some iDL versatility.

Harold Fannin, TE, Bowling Green (6’4, 230): Bowling Green at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Fannin has had a couple of monster games against ranked opponents this season:

• At Penn State: 11 catches, 137 yards, 1 TD.

• At Texas A&M: 8 catches, 145 yards, 1 TD.

Here was his TD against TAMU, which went for 65 yards:

On the season he has 37 Catches for 541 yards and 4 TDs. He has the seventh-most receiving yards in the country, as a tight end. The next-closest tight end has 221 fewer receiving yards.

It's not his first productive season. As a sophomore in 2023, he had 44 catches for 623 yards, and 6 TDs.