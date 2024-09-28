More Sports:

September 28, 2024

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2025 NFL Draft

These potential Eagles draft targets will be in action today.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Georgia EDGE Mykel Williams (13)

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

Deone Walker, NT, Kentucky (6'6, 345): Kentucky at (6) Ole Miss, 12:00 p.m.

Walker is a massive nose tackle who had impressive production in 2023, with 55 tackles (12.5 for loss), and 7.5 sacks. The big man isn't just a run stuffer or a power rusher. He's got moves.

You wouldn't noramlly refer to a massive nose tackle as a fun player to watch, but he is.

Milton Williams is scheduled to be a free agent in 2025, and the Eagles will have to decide whether or not to exercise Jordan Davis' fifth-year option.

Bryson Nesbit, TE, North Carolina (6'5, 235): North Carolina at Duke, 4:00 p.m.

Nesbit has had good college production (35-507-4 in 2022, 41-585-5 in 2023), and he has an abnormally high career 14.9 yards per catch average for a tight end. He's basically a big slot receiver: 

As a blocker, he's not going to line up in-line in the four minute offense and help move piles, but he can be effective on the move at the second and third levels.

The Eagles have an obvious need at tight end, with Dallas Goedert scheduled to play in the final year of his contract in 2025, and Grant Calcaterra in his final contract year in 2024.

Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia (6'5, 265): (2) Georgia at (4) Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Williams has outstanding power, quickness, and agility to go along with his great size at 6'5, 265. He is also versatile, as he lines up all over the Georgia defensive line. 

Williams will very likely be a top 10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, so he won't be available wherever the Eagles are picking unless their season somehow goes sideways.

Still, he's worth profiling because he's a player the Eagles will no doubt covet, even if unrealistic.

Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama (6'2, 239): (2) Georgia at (4) Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Lawson wears the green dot for Bama, and he has been a starter in their defense since 2022. 67 tackles (5.5 for loss), 3 sacks, 4 pass breakups in 2023. He's physical and instinctive.

The Eagles have gravitated toward linebackers from major college programs in recent seasons, like Zack Baun (Wisconsin), Devin White (LSU), Nakobe Dean (Georgia), and Jeremiah Trotter (Clemson).

Jonah Savaiinaea, OG/OT, Arizona (6'5, 330): Arizona at (10) Utah, 10:15 p.m.

Savaiinaea has been a dominant player both at RG at RT for Arizona, and in 2024 he's playing LT. His fit with the Eagles reminds me a bit of Taliese Fuaga's projected fit with the Eagles in the 2024 draft, in that he could potentially play guard or tackle in the short-term, on either side, and settle in at RT whenever Lane Johnson retires. But more generally, he has the versatility to play four OL positions.

Savaiinaea has some things to clean up, but he has quick feet in pass pro, which is a good start.

The Eagles are already paying big money to Johnson, Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, and coming soon, Cam Jurgens. It will be difficult for them to also pay Mekhi Becton, if he has a good 2024 season. They'll need versatile backups even if Tyler Steen is ready to start in 2025.

Previously profiled players

August 31

  1. Nazir Stackhouse, DT, Georgia
  2. Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia
  3. Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
  4. Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia
  5. Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

September 7

  1. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
  2. Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
  3. Dontay Corleone, NT, Cincinnati
  4. Xavier Nwankpa, S, Iowa
  5. Anthony Belton, OT, NC State

September 14

  1. Malachi Moore, S, Alabama
  2. Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin
  3. Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
  4. Jordan Burch, DL, Oregon
  5. Caleb Prieskorn, TE, Ole Miss

September 21

  1. Kenneth Grant, NT, Michigan
  2. Collin Oliver, LB/EDGE, Oklahoma State
  3. Dasan McCullough, LB/DB, Oklahoma
  4. Emery Jones, OT, LSU
  5. Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa

