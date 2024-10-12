Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2025 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas (6'5, 250): (1) Texas at (18) Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.

Helm is Texas' TE1 after Ja'Tavion Sanders was selected in the 2024 draft. So far this season, Helm has 16 catches for 220 yards and 1 TD. He saved his best game for Texas' big road win in Michigan earlier this season.

With Dallas Goedert now 30 and Grant Calcaterra not making the most of his opportunity as the TE2, the Eagles are likely to select a tight end in what is looking like a strong tight end draft.

Jonah Monheim, OL, USC (6'5, 310): (4) Penn State at USC, 3:30 p.m.

Monheim is the Trojan's starting center, but he also has 18 career starts at RT, 12 at LT, and 4 at RG. The Eagles love them some versatility along their offensive line, and they entered the 2024 season without a backup center on their 53-man roster. (They later added Nick Gates, who isn't really even the backup center, as evidenced by Landon Dickerson's move to center for a bit against the Buccaneers Week 4.)

The Eagles cut 2024 sixth-round center Dylan McMahon and kept James Bradberry on the initial 53-man roster because 🤷‍♂️.

J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State (6'5, 269): (2) Ohio State at (3) Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

If you're a Penn State fan, your eye might twitch a little bit when you hear Tuimoloau's name. Here's what he did against PSU in 2022: