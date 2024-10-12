Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2025 NFL Draft

October 12, 2024
During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.
Helm is Texas' TE1 after Ja'Tavion Sanders was selected in the 2024 draft. So far this season, Helm has 16 catches for 220 yards and 1 TD. He saved his best game for Texas' big road win in Michigan earlier this season.
Here is every reception for Gunnar Helm vs Michigan— Nash (@NashTalksTexas) September 8, 2024
Stat line: 7 for 7, 98 yards, 1 TD pic.twitter.com/4mt159NQAk
With Dallas Goedert now 30 and Grant Calcaterra not making the most of his opportunity as the TE2, the Eagles are likely to select a tight end in what is looking like a strong tight end draft.
Monheim is the Trojan's starting center, but he also has 18 career starts at RT, 12 at LT, and 4 at RG. The Eagles love them some versatility along their offensive line, and they entered the 2024 season without a backup center on their 53-man roster. (They later added Nick Gates, who isn't really even the backup center, as evidenced by Landon Dickerson's move to center for a bit against the Buccaneers Week 4.)
#USC OL Jonah Monheim made his first start at center vs. LSU and did a nice job moving out in space to pick up flowing LBs and passing off stunts and games. Has a sturdy pass blocking anchor too.— Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) September 3, 2024
Tons of positional versatility (18 starts at RT, 12 at LT, 1 at RG.) pic.twitter.com/yPDFt7mQOZ
The Eagles cut 2024 sixth-round center Dylan McMahon and kept James Bradberry on the initial 53-man roster because 🤷♂️.
If you're a Penn State fan, your eye might twitch a little bit when you hear Tuimoloau's name. Here's what he did against PSU in 2022:
Aaaaand in 2023:
That would be 11th overall pick Olu Fashanu who Tuimoloau is getting the better of in that second video above.
Tuimoloau's career stats aren't eye-popping, as he only has 14 sacks in 44 career games. Still, he is powerful, instinctive, and is obviously an impressive athlete with good size at 270 pounds. He makes sense as a successor to Brandon Graham.
Harris leads the nation in receiving with 52 catches for 885 yards and 5 TDs in just 6 games. He is not a blazer, but he is a well-built, big-bodied receiver who can win contested catches, and whose separation skills have improved in 2024. He is also difficult to get to the ground once he has the ball in his hands, and he consistently fights for yards after the catch.
The Eagles added a pair of receivers in the 2024 draft, and traded for Jahan Dotson. When the season is over the Eagles are going to have to honestly evaluate if any of them are good.
Swinson had meager production his first four college seasons, but he's having a breakout year of sorts with LSU in 2024 with 5 sacks in 5 games. He's explosive around the arc with some speed-to-power counters.
Bradyn Swinson - LSU edge rusher absolutely dominated against ucla pic.twitter.com/csENA9RjCp— Brodie (@BrodieKnowsBall) September 27, 2024
The Eagles' needs on the edge are pretty obvious.
