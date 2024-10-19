Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2025 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

Ashton Gillotte, DL, Louisville (6'3, 275): (6) Miami at Louisville, 12:00 p.m.

Gillotte is an inside-outside versatile defensive lineman who is stout against the run, and who has explosive traits as a pass rusher. He had 4 sacks as a freshman in 2021, 7 sacks as a sophomore in 2022, and 11 sacks as a junior in 2023. Some 2023 highlights:

If you watched that entire video, you can see that he can win with quickness (0:39 mark vs. NC State) and with pure power (1:00 mark vs. Notre Dame).

Brandon Graham is playing his last season as an Eagle, and Milton Williams is scheduled to become a free agent this offseason. Gillotte has some similarities to both of them, and feels like a very logical Day 2 target.

Jake Briningstool, TE, Clemson (6'6, 240): Virginia at Clemson, 12:00 p.m.

Briningstool is a tall red zone target with 14 career TDs who can post up smaller defensive backs and run away from linebackers. He is a good route runner who understands how to separate vs. man coverage and find the holes against zone.