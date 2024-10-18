Eagles-Giants preview: Five things to watch

The Philadelphia Eagles will face their first NFC East rival of the season on Sunday, when they will make their yearly trip up the NJ Turnpike to play the New York Giants. Here are our five things to watch.

One of the big stories heading into this matchup from a drama perspective will be Barkley's return to MetLife Stadium, where he played for the Giants for the first six years of his career, and where there will be a whole lot of Giants fans who remain bitter toward him for signing in free agency with arguably their most hated rival.

Barkley was bottled up in Week 6 against the Browns, but he is still ranked third in the NFL in rushing yards per game (96.4), and he is still averaging 5.3 yards per carry.



In each of the last three full seasons during the Joe Schoen / Brian Daboll era, the Giants' run defense has been trash.

Here's what the Eagles have done against the Giants on the ground during the Schoen/Daboll and Jalen Hurts eras.

In conclusion, the Eagles should run the ball.

2) Eagles backup LT Fred Johnson vs. Giants edge rusher Brian Burns, and the interior vs. Dexter Lawrence

The Giants lead the NFL in sacks, so it's not the best time to be without star LT Jordan Mailata. The Eagles have two options to replace him:

They could move RG Mekhi Becton to LT and have Tyler Steen fill in at RG. They can simply replace Mailata with Fred Johnson.

They will likely do the latter. Johnson has been very shaky in the three games the Eagles have needed to play him this season. Grain of salt, but PFF has him down for the following stats:

Fred Johnson Pass block snaps Sacks Penalties Pressures Saints 33 0 1 5 Buccaneers 38 2 1 11 Browns 5 0 0 2



Johnson's game against the Bucs was particularly alarming:

By comparison:

Eagles OTs Pass block snaps Sacks Penalties Pressures Jordan Mailata 185 1 2 8 Lane Johnson 119 0 3 1 Fred Johnson 76 2 2 18



Kellen Moore was asked on Tuesday what, if anything, the Eagles have to change against the Giants to account for the loss of Mailata.

"Yeah, these guys have done an excellent job of getting after the quarterback," Moore said. "It's something we've got to be aware of. I think this is a really, really sound defense. They are sound in their coverage plans. They let the front four rush. They blitz you just enough to keep you honest and have to handle all different variables. So, this will be a big challenge for us. They have done an excellent job. Jordan has obviously been playing some really, really good football. We are fortunate to have Fred here and the different types of guys that we can put in there, however this thing plays out.

"New Orleans was a great example. We need guys to step up. They stepped up. Fred stepped up phenomenally on Sunday. Even in the last play, he's one-on-one with 95 [Myles Garrett] and there's a risk component associated with that, and he did an excellent job."



So, Moore had nice things to say about Johnson, but very clearly, going from Mailata to Johnson is a major downgrade. Facing off against Johnson on Sunday will be Brian Burns, who the Giants traded for this past offseason. Burns had a strong performance on Sunday Night Football against the Bengals Week 6. The Eagles would be wise to give Johnson a lot of help on Sunday.

As for the interior of the Giants' defensive line, Dexter Lawrence is awesome. He was an All-Pro the last two seasons, and so far in 2024 he has 7 sacks in 6 games. Here are those 7 sacks:

Powerful beast. The Eagles have a good interior O-line, but they'll have their hands full.

We should note here that Burns (groin) and Lawrence (hip) did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but both players told Giants reporters that they would be good to go on Sunday.

3) The Eagles' secondary vs. the Giants' improved wide receiver trio

The Giants' receivers in recent years have sucked. They haven't had a receiver top 800 yards since Odell Beckham in 2018.

This year, they're better. No. 6 overall pick Malik Nabers has shown early on that he was worthy of his high selection, as he has 35 catches for 386 yards and 3 TDs in 4 games.

Otherwise the Giants have Darius Slayton, who has been the best of a bad group of Giants receivers over the last 6 years. He has 24 catches for 301 yards and 1 TD. And then there's target magnet slot receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, who has 37 catches for 280 yards (just 7.6 YPR) and 2 TDs.

Darius Slay injured his knee Week 6 against the Browns and did not return. His status is to be determined on Sunday after missing practice on Thursday. The Eagles' two rookie corners, Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, have shown promise so far this season, with Mitchell having a larger sample size than DeJean.

4) Where might the Eagles go Feastin'™️? 🍗 The Giants' offensive line looks like this, when healthy: The Giants' offensive line looks like this, when healthy: LT LG C RG RT Andrew Thomas Jon Runyan John Michael Schmitz Greg Van Roten Jermaine Eluemunor