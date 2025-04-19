Daniel Jeremiah talks Eagles ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft

On Friday, former Philadelphia Eagles scout and current NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah spent a couple hours answering questions from reporters about the 2025 NFL Draft. Some of those questions were about the Eagles.

Here's what Jeremiah said, and I'll throw in my two cents as well.

Eagles questions

Talking about Howie at 32, you mentioned Walter Nolen a little bit earlier. What do you think the range is, though? Is he somebody who could if one or two teams decide to go in a different direction, can he fall that low?

"I would say it's unlikely that he falls that low. He's just too explosive and in a passing league I can't see him getting there, but if you asked me if Nolan Smith was going to get there, I would have said no. If you would have asked me if Cooper DeJean was going to be there in the second round, I would have said no.

"Look, you always prepare for it, and you always be pleasantly surprised of who falls. I would not anticipate that he would drop that far. I think he could end up going -- if he went in the top 15, I wouldn't be shocked. Yeah, that one would surprise me if he made it all the way down. In terms of the Eagles and where they could look, I just imagine in Howie's office that you just gather the offensive staff and the defensive staff, and they are just lobbying for which offensive or defensive lineman they would love to have at that point in time.

"I would also say with where they are as a team and the roster and you go through and look at it, they're in pretty good shape. They have a ton of picks. I think they have 12 picks next year. So they could be a team -- you are always looking at teams looking to move back. They could be a team that, say it's him, say it's Walter Nolen is there. Maybe that's someone they would be aggressive to move up.

"I wouldn't sleep on Shemar Stewart as an explosive player that they could use and fit. If he starts to drop, they could go up and get him. I think there's a lot of teams this draft that would like to go in reverse, and the Eagles might be one of the few teams that would really be willing to put their foot on the gas and go get somebody."

#JimmySays: If we're just talking about pure talent, there's no way in hell Nolen should make it to pick 32. But... there are ambiguous character concerns surrounding him, and a lot of teams are dumb. So, we'll see.

Jeremiah notes that Nolan Smith had no business being available at 30 and Cooper DeJean should've never lasted into the second round. I'll add that it was insane that Jalen Carter lasted until pick 10.

For the Eagles at 32, you know, would you think they would be interested in taking a guy like Malaki Starks to replace C. J. Gardner-Johnson who was traded to the Texans this offseason?

"I think it would be a great fit. Obviously they love shopping at that store (Georgia). He's a really, really good player. I don't think he made as many plays this year as he did previously, but he gives you someone who in a pinch can play your nickel. I think he could survive outside at corner if you had to get out of a game, and I think he could be an outstanding free safety, play over the top, roam and make plays.

"He's young. He's really, really well-liked in that building in terms of the leadership, character, intangible side of things. I think that would be -- from a value standpoint and a fit standpoint, would be great.

"It's just that I think the Eagles, given their druthers, would rather -- they always like to start big. To me, if it's closely graded and there's an opportunity for them to get somebody on the line of scrimmage, I would think they would lean in that direction. But if they got wiped out and cleaned up on the offensive and defensive line, man, he would be a great fit."

#JimmySays: Jeremiah gets it. Would I completely rule out a safety at 32? No. I mean, the Eagles have surprised us in the past, but it's crystal clear that they prioritize the trenches far, far more than they do safety, among other positions. It's interesting that Starks was one of the Eagles' Top 30 visits. A couple years ago Brian Branch slid all the way to pick 45, so I think the Eagles are just doing their homework in case a similar situation plays out with Starks.

We talk so much about players getting better due to reps. Does the same exist with GMs? How much have reps helped Howie in this heater that he's pretty much on?

"Yeah, he's been on a nice run, man. I think the things I'll say about Howie, I worked with Ozzie Newsome, and I worked with Howie Roseman. I don't know if people would say, Okay, those guys are identical on how they approach things, but the thing that they have in common is they are both outstanding listeners. They bring in a lot of smart people. They take in the information. They listen to it.

"Look, the proof is in the pudding in what Howie has done there. I think the other thing is they have a really good scouting staff, and they've also -- you know, with a guy like Stout, when you have Jeff Stoutland, who is an excellent evaluator on the offensive side of the ball in the trenches, Jeremiah Washburn, who I worked with and have known forever on the defensive side that's looked at pass rushers and been in scouting as well as on the coaching side, they've got coaches that know how to evaluate as well, and they know what fits what they do and how they play.

"Look, I said it earlier. It's impossible to knock this thing out of the park every year. They've been on a nice run here. I think it's unrealistic to expect you're going to continue to just get year after year of this type of performance. So there will probably be some ebbs and flows along the way.

"To me, the combination of Howie being really smart, understanding the value of the board, of understanding where guys are going to fall and when to be aggressive, I think that's a key strength of his. He listens. He surrounds himself with great people, and they know what they're shopping for. That's a recipe for success."

#JimmySays: The point Jeremiah makes about their O-line and D-line coaches also being good evaluators is noteworthy. Stoutland has certainly had influence over which linemen they select, but Jeremiah interestingly also included Washburn in that light as well.

Also, #HowieHeater.

Eagles-adjacent questions

What is your perception about how much teams value the fifth-year option? You mentioned teams like the Giants, Browns, others potentially moving up from Round 2 into Round 1 for a quarterback. For some of the second-tier quarterbacks in this class and if you are one of the playoff teams at the back of Round 1, should you expect to be paid a premium to give up that fifth-year option?

"That's an interesting way of looking at it. Yeah, I've never thought of it from that standpoint of having to pay a premium, but yeah, it's a good point. It makes sense.

"I try and reverse-engineer it. When you talk to agents and none of them want to go with a 31st or 32nd pick, so that's usually a sign that there is a pretty good advantage in the fifth-year option in terms of the team side.

"So, yeah, with a quarterback specifically, just wanting some cost control there. I think it makes a lot of sense. I mean, I don't think you're paying a steep premium, but if that goes from one of the secondary picks being a fifth-round pick instead of a sixth-round pick, I think you could probably pull that off if you are one of the teams in the 30s of asking for that because of the value of the extra year.

"So I don't know that at other positions it's quite as important, but I think the quarterback numbers have just gotten so astronomical that if you are able to actually hit on the guy, that extra year is pretty important. So, yeah, I think that's fair.

"I've never thought about the premium side. That's a great point. Yeah, if I was Howie Roseman, I might ask for a little extra sugar on top."

#JimmySays: This was actually my question. Jeremiah is correct that I'm very smart and good looking and that I make a good point here, but if it's not something he's ever heard of then teams probably aren't thinking that way.

What do you make of the number of players that have been selected the last several years from Georgia? What is it about a player under Kirby Smart and his staff that has them ready for the next level that may be specific to what they do in that program?

"I think it's the practice, honestly. I do. I just think you're seeing great players every single day in practice, and if you're not competing and focused and getting better every day, there's ten guys behind you that are going to take your job. So that creates some urgency there.

"Then on top of that, you've got a staff of good teachers. Everybody listens to Kirby, and he gets clipped off for yelling and screaming and how intense he is, but when you listen to him and you see it and you are around him, he's an excellent teacher.

"So these guys come prepared. They've played in NFL schemes. It's just like the minor leagues. It's just like the minor leagues for the NFL. It's pretty incredible what they've built there, and we've seen it before. Alabama, you know, has done that for a long time where guys just kind of arrived. Sometimes they could be a little bit beat up because of the intensity and the physicality, but man, I feel like you're getting real dudes when you go shopping at Georgia.

"I was saying they get an invite when they get to Georgia, and it's not just because of the school. They're legit dudes, and that's been reflected in how their players have been selected over the last handful of years. Yeah, I'm a big fan of their guys."

#JimmySays: Obviously, the Eagles love them some Georgia players, so I thought this was interesting insight.

