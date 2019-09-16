'Seinfeld' coming to Netflix in 2021

After losing "The Office" and "Friends" and yadda, yadda, yadda ... Netflix has acquired the streaming rights to "Seinfeld," the company announced Monday.

Netflix has acquired all 180 episodes of the former NBC primetime hit, and it will begin streaming worldwide on the platform in 2021. Currently, Hulu owns the domestic rights to the show while Amazon holds the streaming rights in foreign countries.

Netflix tweeted Monday that, "Jerry & Elaine & George & Kramer & Netflix. All 180 episodes of the Emmy-Award winning Seinfeld are coming to Netflix — worldwide! — starting in 2021."

"Seinfeld" follows Jerry Seinfeld, as himself, a New York City comedian wading through single life in Manhattan with his three neurotic friends, Elaine, George, and Kramer. The series ran for nine seasons, from 1989 to 1998, and won 11 Emmys.



It's not clear how much the company paid for the global streaming rights, but the Los Angeles Times reported that it is estimated Netflix "paid far more" than NBCUniversal paid to win the streaming rights to "The Office," roughly $500 million.

“Seinfeld is the television comedy that all television comedy is measured against,” Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, said in a statement to the L.A. Times. “It is as fresh and funny as ever and will be available to the world in 4K for the first time.”

Both "The Office" and "Friends" were huge hits for Netflix and fans were quite upset when it was announced both shows would be leaving the platform. "The Office," Netflix's most streamed show, was acquired by NBCUniversal earlier this year and it will be headed to the new Comcast streaming platform in 2021. "Friends" will leave the platform this year for WarnerMedia's HBO Max in 2020.

Netflix already already offers subscribers Seinfeld's series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" and his Netflix-original stand-up special "Jerry Before Seinfeld."



