More Culture:

September 16, 2019

'Seinfeld' coming to Netflix in 2021

The streaming platform may have lost 'Friends' and 'The Office,' but it's countering by acquiring the former NBC comedy

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Netflix
Seinfeld Netflix streaming 2021 Seinfeld/Facebook

After losing 'Friends' and 'The Office,' Netflix has announced that all 180 episodes of 'Seinfeld' is coming to the streaming platform in 2021.

After losing "The Office" and "Friends" and yadda, yadda, yadda ... Netflix has acquired the streaming rights to "Seinfeld," the company announced Monday.

Netflix has acquired all 180 episodes of the former NBC primetime hit, and it will begin streaming worldwide on the platform in 2021. Currently, Hulu owns the domestic rights to the show while Amazon holds the streaming rights in foreign countries.

MORE: Queer Eye's Antoni says he ate way too much food at Zahav while filming in Philly

Netflix tweeted Monday that, "Jerry & Elaine & George & Kramer & Netflix. All 180 episodes of the Emmy-Award winning Seinfeld are coming to Netflix — worldwide! — starting in 2021."

"Seinfeld" follows Jerry Seinfeld, as himself, a New York City comedian wading through single life in Manhattan with his three neurotic friends, Elaine, George, and Kramer. The series ran for nine seasons, from 1989 to 1998, and won 11 Emmys. 

It's not clear how much the company paid for the global streaming rights, but the Los Angeles Times reported that it is estimated Netflix "paid far more" than NBCUniversal paid to win the streaming rights to "The Office," roughly $500 million. 

“Seinfeld is the television comedy that all television comedy is measured against,” Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, said in a statement to the L.A. Times. “It is as fresh and funny as ever and will be available to the world in 4K for the first time.”

Both "The Office" and "Friends" were huge hits for Netflix and fans were quite upset when it was announced both shows would be leaving the platform. "The Office," Netflix's most streamed show, was acquired by NBCUniversal earlier this year and it will be headed to the new Comcast streaming platform in 2021. "Friends" will leave the platform this year for WarnerMedia's HBO Max in 2020. 

Netflix already already offers subscribers Seinfeld's series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" and his Netflix-original stand-up special "Jerry Before Seinfeld."

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Netflix United States Philadelphia Seinfeld

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Falcons game
091619JulioJones

Development

New sinkhole opens up along Mariner East 2 pipeline in Delaware County
Mariner East 2 sinkhole sept 2019

Illness

How – not what – a person vapes may play a big role in health effects
Vape Woman Hands 09132019

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Why don't Phillies fans seem to care about a team in the thick of a playoff race?
Phillies-fan_091619_usat

Television

Queer Eye's Antoni says he ate way too much food at Zahav while filming in Philly
Antoni Queer Eye philly restaurants

Family-Friendly

'The Worst-Case Scenario: Survival Experience' opening at the Franklin Institute
Worst-Case Scenario Survival Experience at Franklin Institute

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved