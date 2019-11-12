Black cat named Batman stolen from a Brookhaven shelter, police say

Brookhaven police are investigating the disappearance of a black cat from a shelter located inside a PetSmart last week, officials said.

Batman — yes, that is the cat's adorable name — was stolen from Forgotten Cats' Adoption Center on Nov. 7 around 8:30 p.m., according to the shelter. He was last seen leaving the store with a man and woman who appeared to be in their mid-20s, according to police.

The 10-year-old, male cat is all black and weighs about 14 pounds, according to police. He has a shaved spot on his neck from recent blood work.

The shelter adds that Batman is "affectionate and friendly." The cat, which is not microchipped, has early chronic kidney disease, requires a special diet, and is on medication.

In a Facebook post, the shelter said it would not press charges if the cat was returned to the Brookhaven PetSmart. The shelter is offering a $2,100 reward for its return.



If you have any information on Batman's whereabouts, you can contact Forgotten Cats' Adoption Center at (302) 540-3044 and info@forgottencats.org.

