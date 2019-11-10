More News:

November 10, 2019

A 'Beaver Moon' and a rare Mercury transit will be visible this week

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Astronomy Moon
Beaver full moon Philadelphia Slate/YouTube

A 'Beaver Moon' will be visible Sunday night through Wednesday morning. The full moon will reach its peak fullness on Tuesday morning at 8:34 a.m.

A Beaver Full Moon is headed for the night sky early this week as a rare Mercury transit makes its way across the sun on Monday. 

The November full moon, also called the "Beaver Moon," will appear full from Sunday night into Wednesday morning. It will reach its peak fullness on Tuesday morning, Nov. 12, at 8:34 a.m. The best time to catch the full moon's glow in Philadelphia will be on Monday night 15 minutes after the moonrise at 4:42 p.m., or Tuesday morning just before the moonset at 5:30 a.m. 

The "Beaver Moon" gets its nickname from — you guessed it — beavers, who are typically busy preparing for hibernation during this time of the year. It also derives its name from hunting beavers for their pelts in preparation for winter. Other nicknames for this moon include the "Full Frost Moon," and the "Long Nights Moon." 

But before you check out the full moon, Mercury will transit across the sun on Monday for approximately five hours. This transit will not be visible to the naked eye, as Mercury is half the size of Venus and twice as far from Earth, but it will be visible with a telescope. Just make sure you use solar-blocking filters on the telescope. 

Mercury will appear as a small black dot against the surface of the sun. The transit will begin at 7:36 a.m. and reach the center of the sun at 10:20 a.m. The planet will then exit the sun at 1:04 p.m. This rare astronomical event won't be visible in North America again until 2032. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Astronomy Moon Philadelphia Space

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB free agency rumors: Phillies interested in veteran slugger Josh Donaldson
Josh-Donaldson-Phillies_110919_usat

Airbnb

Airbnb to verify its listings, with help from former Philly police commissioner Charles Ramsey
0272016_Charles_Ramsey_DNC_BM

Depression

Lindsey Vonn opens up about her depression at millennial health forum
Lindsey Vonn depression mental health forum

Sixers

Mailbag: Could Sixers move one of their current starters to sixth man role?
1_AL_Horford_Sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

Pennsport's Herman's Coffee named one of the 100 best coffee shops in U.S.
Herman's Coffee

Holidays

Your guide to Christmas Village in Philadelphia, back for its 12th season
Christmas Village

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved