A 'Beaver Moon' and a rare Mercury transit will be visible this week

A Beaver Full Moon is headed for the night sky early this week as a rare Mercury transit makes its way across the sun on Monday.

The November full moon, also called the "Beaver Moon," will appear full from Sunday night into Wednesday morning. It will reach its peak fullness on Tuesday morning, Nov. 12, at 8:34 a.m. The best time to catch the full moon's glow in Philadelphia will be on Monday night 15 minutes after the moonrise at 4:42 p.m., or Tuesday morning just before the moonset at 5:30 a.m.

The "Beaver Moon" gets its nickname from — you guessed it — beavers, who are typically busy preparing for hibernation during this time of the year. It also derives its name from hunting beavers for their pelts in preparation for winter. Other nicknames for this moon include the "Full Frost Moon," and the "Long Nights Moon."

But before you check out the full moon, Mercury will transit across the sun on Monday for approximately five hours. This transit will not be visible to the naked eye, as Mercury is half the size of Venus and twice as far from Earth, but it will be visible with a telescope. Just make sure you use solar-blocking filters on the telescope.

Mercury will appear as a small black dot against the surface of the sun. The transit will begin at 7:36 a.m. and reach the center of the sun at 10:20 a.m. The planet will then exit the sun at 1:04 p.m. This rare astronomical event won't be visible in North America again until 2032.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.