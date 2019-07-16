SEPTA project impacting Airport Rail Line requires temporary shuttle buses

Travelers going to and from Philadelphia International Airport will have to make use of a shuttle bus service for two weeks as SEPTA completes infrastructure updates that will impact the Airport Rail Line.

The temporary shuttle substitution will be in effect from July 20-Aug. 4 as a result of SEPTA's ongoing Southwest Connection Improvement Project.

While the rail line is down, bus shuttle service to 30th Street Station will be available outside the baggage claim area of terminals A, B, C, D and E. Passengers in Terminal F can use the shuttle from Terminal E.

All locations will have posted signs with the message, “AIRPORT LINE TEMPORARY SHUTTLE BUS STOP." Those coming from 30th Street Station will be dropped off on the airport's Departures Road.

Shuttle buses from 30th Street Station to the airport will begin running at 4:36 a.m. July 20. Service to 30th Street Station will begin at 5:22 a.m. The shuttle buses will not stop at University City station. To access the area, riders should take the Media/Elwyn Line shuttle boarding at 30th Street on JFK Boulevard.

SEPTA Key Quick Trips can be used for travel on the shuttle buses.

The Southwest Connection Improvement Project is an ongoing effort to update infrastructure that has been around since the 1940's. The current project is taking place in the area of University City Station. Funding for the project comes from Pennsylvania's Act 89 transportation law.