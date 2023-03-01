SEPTA to purchase 10 zero-emission, hydrogen fuel cell buses

SEPTA's transition to a more sustainable bus fleet will soon take the next step with the purchase of 10 fuel cell electric vehicles that produce zero tailpipe emissions, the authority said.

The fuel cell buses, manufactured in the U.S. by New Flyer of America, are powered by electricity generated from hydrogen fuel cells. The 10 new buses will be part of a pilot program that begins next year operating out of the Middle district in North Philadelphia, SEPTA's largest bus depot.

Over the last two decades, SEPTA has been a national leader in switching to hybrid diesel and electric buses, which now make up more than 90% of the fleet.

"That has resulted in a fleet that is cleaner and more efficient to operate,” SEPTA Board chairman Pasquale T. Deon Sr. said. “With this pilot program for fuel cell electric buses, we will similarly be on the cutting edge of zero-emission technology.”

The $17.05 million contract with New Flyer of America includes the ten 40-foot, low floor fuel cell electric buses, fueling infrastructure, training aids, and tools and equipment. The purchase is subsidized with a $1.5 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration.

Hydrogen buses operate more quietly, have lower maintenance costs and produce half the lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions as diesel-hybrid buses.

SEPTA expects to roll out the 10 new buses in summer 2024 as part of the pilot to evaluate using fuel cell vehicles throughout the bus network in the years to come.

SEPTA is currently overhauling its bus route system for the first time in six decades. In January, implementation of the "bus revolution" initiative was postponed until 2024 after SEPTA was met with pushback at a community meeting.

SEPTA's proposed plan for a redrawn bus network reduces the number of routes from 125 to 99, increases the number of "frequent" bus routes from 32 to 44, and introduces the MAX series, which stands for the maximum time between buses. Riders waiting for the next 10MAX bus, for example, would only have to wait 10 minutes.

Changes to the bus network will not be finalized without approval from SEPTA board members. Another round of information sessions and public meetings will be held through the spring to incorporate more feedback on the plan.