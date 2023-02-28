More News:

February 28, 2023

Police seek person who cut Comcast lines on Super Bowl Sunday, causing panic among Eagles fans

Approximately 17,000 Xfinity customers in Fishtown and Kensington were affected by the outage, authorities say

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Vandalism
Comcast Outage Super Bowl Provided Image/Philadelphia Police

The man pictured above is suspected of cutting five Comcast fiber-optic data lines on Sunday, Feb. 12, police say. The incident caused Xfinity outages for thousands of customers in Fishtown and Kensington before Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and Chiefs.

Philadelphia police are searching for a man who vandalized several of Comcast's fiber-optic data lines hours before Super Bowl LVII, causing a widespread service outage in Fishtown and Kensington that continued beyond the start of the Eagles-Chiefs game for some customers.

On Tuesday, police released surveillance video showing the man suspected of cutting the Xfinity lines on the afternoon of Feb. 12.

Officers had responded to the 2700 block of Tulip Street around 4:45 p.m. for a report of vandalism. An Xfinity employee at the scene told police that Comcast customers had been complaining of outages ahead of the Super Bowl. The company discovered five fiber-optic lines had been cut, resulting in disruptions to the service of approximately 17,000 customers, police said.

The estimated damage to Comcast's equipment totaled about $10,000, investigators said.

The video released Tuesday shows the suspect parking a white, 4-door Ford pickup truck on Tulip Street near the intersection with Lehigh Avenue. The man is initially seen walking around the area of an overpass. He's then shown getting into the truck's bed and shuffling through a black bag. Finally in the video, the man returns to his truck, carrying an unknown object. He seems to smile and gesture toward a person outside the view of the surveillance camera before leaving in the truck.

At the time it happened, many Comcast customers who lost their service shared their frustrations on social media, including some who said that the outages started earlier in the day around 1 p.m.

A Comcast spokesperson said most Fistown and Kensington customers had service restored before kickoff and the rest were back up and running within a few minutes after the game started around 7 p.m.

"We responded immediately and worked for hours to restore services," the Comcast spokesperson said.

Authorities did not provide any additional details about the suspect. Anyone with information can contact the police department's East Detective Division at (215) 686-3243, call or text the department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submit tip online. All information can be provided anonymously.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Vandalism Fishtown Police Crime Xfinity Super Bowl LVII Comcast Kensington

Videos

Featured

Limited - PIDC Shipyard

Philly Shipyard is recruiting from all Philadelphia zip codes for apprenticeship program to earn $22/hour
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet- Sleeping BeautyMain.jpeg

Join Philadelphia Ballet for a familiar spellbinding fairytale: ‘The Sleeping Beauty’

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Suspect arrested in vandalism of West Oak Lane mosque
Arrest made Masjidullah mosque vandalism

Sponsored

How to save thousands when buying a home in Philadelphia
A Line of Townhomes in Philadelphia

Healthy Eating

Starbucks' new olive oil-infused coffee may carry health benefits
Starbucks olive oil coffee

Eagles

Report: Eagles promote QB coach Brian Johnson to offensive coordinator
012721BrianJohnson

TV

'Abbott Elementary' to feature Mural Arts Philadelphia in new episode
abbott elementary mural arts philadelphia episode

Arts & Culture

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of 'The Prince of Egypt' during a Jewish film festival
Lindy SpringFest 2023

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved