February 27, 2023

Marc Vetri's Pizzeria Salvy to open in Comcast Technology Center concourse this spring

The upcoming restaurant is a tribute to the chef's father; his signature meatballs will be served

By Michael Tanenbaum
Pizzerie Salvy Vetri Comcast HANDOUT ART/for PhillyVoice

Pizzeria Salvy, the much-anticipated new restaurant from Chef Marc Vetri, now has a confirmed location on the concourse of the Comcast Technology Center, where it will open this spring.

Named after Vetri's father, Salvatore, the pizzeria will be in the cable giant's Center City skyscraper at 1800 Arch St. The concourse is accessible by escalator from the building's main entrance on 18th Street. The restaurant revealed the location on Instagram after previously announcing plans for the new concept last month.

For Vetri, the acclaimed chef behind Center City mainstay Vetri Cucina, the new restaurant will mark a return to the pizza business after a years-long hiatus.

Pizzeria Salvy will serve a variety of 12-inch pies, pizza by the slice and Sal's signature veal pork and beef meatballs, Vetri said. The rest of the menu will be shared closer to opening. A date hasn't yet been announced.

Vetri's longtime business partner, Jeff Benjamin, will collaborate with Vetri on the new pizzeria. 

Pizzeria Salvy comes about eight years after Vetri sold most of his restaurants, including the Pizzeria Vetri brand, to URBN, the company that owns Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie and Free People. He and Benjamin took executive positions at the company as part of the sale, though Benjamin left in 2016 and Vetri parted ways a year later.

Pizzeria Vetri has locations in Fairmount, Rittenhouse, Devon and King of Prussia. URBN also controls several other Vetri-founded restaurants, including Osteria and the remaining Amis Trattoria locations.

Last summer, Vetri opened Italian steakhouse Fiore Rosso in Bryn Mawr. Vetri also opened MVP in the Wells Fargo Center's revamped club level, joining concepts from Stephen Starr and Jose Garces. He also owns the Italian Market pasta bar Fiorella, which opened in 2020. Elsewhere, Vetri has a restaurant in Las Vegas, Osteria Fiorella, and another in Kyoto, Japan, called Mr. Maurice's Italian.

In recent weeks, Vetri has been teasing photos of the pizza at the new restaurant and shared a picture with his father in front of the oven at the Comcast Technology Center.

Michael Tanenbaum
