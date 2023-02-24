Chef Tonii Hicks takes over residency program at Volvér on Kimmel Campus

Chef Tonii Hicks, a Drexel University culinary science graduate and James Beard Fellow, is the next cook to be featured as part of Jose Garces' chefs-in-residency program at Volvér on the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

Garces launched the residency program at the beginning of the pandemic to support minority-owned businesses most impacted by the global health crisis. From now through March 19, Hicks will serve up signature dishes from her North African-inspired menu to raise funds to open a commissary in West Philadelphia and create hospitality jobs in the community.

MORE: Listen to scores from your favorite Warner Bros. movies at candlelit performances at Bok Building



Though Hicks has spent more than a decade studying and working in the restaurant industry, her true passion lies in using culinary arts to educate on and invest in social justice issues across Philadelphia.

Her resume seems to reflect that: in 2021, Hicks was awarded a Stone Barns Agricultural Fellowship scholarship to present fresh farm-to-table food to residents in low-income communities. In May, she was chosen as a James Beard Fellow and took part in their 10-week program.

"Philadelphia is a fantastic food town, and homegrown chefs like Tonii are a huge part of what makes our dining scene so amazing," Garces said in a release. "Chef Tonii is a Philly girl through and through, and I'm honored to be a part of her trajectory. She's not just a fantastic chef, but is also incredibly community-focused, and is working to build out a commissary building in West Philadelphia that will help other food entrepreneurs build their success."

During Hicks' time at Volvér, guests can expect a new collection of small plates, entrees and desserts that will be available in addition to Volvér's permanent menu. The full list of limited-time offerings can be found below.

• Golden beet crudo: picked jicama, chamomile broth, grapefruit ponzu, mint, herb oil

• Shrimp tostada: salt and pepper shrimp, crispy wonton, cabbage stir-fry, duck fat

• Turnip salad: arugula, turnips, carrots, pomegranate seeds, sherry mustard vinaigrette

• Salmon cake: tomato chutney, lemon aioli

• Risotto: stewed lima beans, ham, arugula

• Steamed fish: collard greens and broth, borage flowers

• Lamb chops: black eyed peas, chimichurri

• Churros: peanut butter caramel, toasted almond and coconut

• Cherry water ice: candied cherries, pretzel pieces

For patrons and diners looking to support Hicks, individuals can donate during their meal at Volvér or by using this digital form. Donations can also be made during the meal when the check is presented.



Through March 19, 2023

Wednesday through Friday, 4 to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.

$56 fixed price

Volvér at the Kimmel Cultural Center

300 S. Broad. St., Philadelphia, PA 19107