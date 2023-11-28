SEPTA's online store slammed with orders for pint glasses, sweatpants after viral tweet

If you didn't realize SEPTA had an online store, consider this a handy holiday public service announcement: Not only does the transit authority operate an e-commerce site that's filled with dozens of SEPTA-branded and transit-themed products, but everything is currently on sale.

SEPTA's online store, which launched late last year, saw an uptick in sales on Monday and Tuesday after a tweet about SEPTA merchandise spotted in a Philly-themed bar in Tokyo went viral. It was subsequently discovered that the pint glasses in the video were actually for sale online in the SEPTA store. Those glasses and many more products are currently discounted as part of a three-day Cyber Monday sales promotion.

Within several hours, the SEPTA store sold out of several pint glasses, including ones commemorating the Market-Frankford El, the Broad Street Line, SEPTA trolleys and the Regional Rail lines. As of late Tuesday afternoon, several SEPTA-branded tumblers and a shot glass were still available for purchase. While SEPTA’s diverse selection of t-shirts and hoodies have remained fairly well-stocked thus far, its inventory of sweatpants and pajama bottoms was nearly entirely wiped out during the momentary surge in online sales.

By Tuesday afternoon, the store had seen over 200 new orders as a result of the social media buzz, according to a tweet from one of its employees.

In addition to an extensive selection of SEPTA-branded clothing and dishware, the online store sells 17 different handcrafted model SEPTA trains, history books on Philly transit and bags, including a fanny pack; the website suggests fans of the pack may also like the denim SEPTA bucket hat.

The site also sells a wide range of SEPTA lapel pins and tie bars featuring various trains, trolleys and buses famously operated by the transit authority. For those still grieving the death of the SEPTA fare token, however, the lapel pin commemorating that relic of Philly transit history is unfortunately sold out.



