More News:

July 19, 2023

SEPTA to close multiple Regional Rail stations for maintenance and upgrades

The final phase of the Southwest Connection Improvement Program will begin Saturday and is expected to be completed by Aug. 26

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation SEPTA
SEPTA Regional Rail closures Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Starting Saturday, SEPTA will close its Penn Medicine station Regional Rail stop for infrastructure maintenance and upgrades. There will be no train service at the stop until work is completed in late August. There will also be no train service on the Media/Wawa Line from Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28.

Multiple Regional Rail SEPTA routes will close for maintenance, and the transit authority is offering varying shuttle buses as an alternative. Work is expected to be finished by Aug. 26.

SEPTA will close its Penn Medicine Regional Rail station for a month starting on Saturday. As a part of the final phase of the transit authority's Southwest Connection Improvement Program, the station will receive interlocking signal system maintenance. SEPTA will provide customers shuttle buses between 33rd and Spruce and 30th Street stations. 

RELATED: SEPTA's trolley stations undergoing cleaning and maintenance

From Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28, there will be no train service on the Media/Wawa Line as SEPTA rebuilds its mainline infrastructure between 30th Street Station and the Arsenal InterlockingSEPTA will offer shuttle buses between 49th Street, 33rd and Spruce and 30th Street stations. On the weekends, a shuttle service will be offered between Swarthmore, 33rd and Spruce and 30th Street stations.

The project will also affect the Wilmington/Newark Line and Airport Line. There will be no train service to or from Suburban, Jefferson or Temple University stations.

The Airport line service on weekdays will be available between all Airport Terminals and Eastwick and 30th Street stations, but not Jefferson or Temple stations. On the weekends, shuttle buses will provide service between all Airport terminals and Eastwick and 30th Street stations.

Other work includes bridge inspections, tunnel repairs and rail replacements.

Customers with questions about routes and services can check online for real-time updates.

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation SEPTA Philadelphia Public Transit Public Transportation Regional Rail

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Couple speaking with a banker about finances

When to consider hiring a private banker?
Limited - Catto Family Reunion 2023

Free college and the support you need to succeed

Just In

Must Read

Children's Health

Preventive RSV shot for infants and toddlers approved by FDA
Beyfortus RSV

Sponsored

3.0 University Place will solidify Philadelphia’s standing as a top city for the life sciences industry to call home
Limited - University Place Main

Sixers

Daryl Morey discusses James Harden trade, Sixers' offseason plan in new interview
Daryl-Morey-Sixers-2022

Celebrities

Kevin Bacon, Tina Fey join actors strike's picket lines
Celebrities SAG strike

Food & Drink

Cuddle with puppies and raise money for veterans at White Dog Cafe this August
Dining Out White Dog Cafe

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved