SEPTA to close multiple Regional Rail stations for maintenance and upgrades

July 19, 2023
Multiple Regional Rail SEPTA routes will close for maintenance, and the transit authority is offering varying shuttle buses as an alternative. Work is expected to be finished by Aug. 26.
SEPTA will close its Penn Medicine Regional Rail station for a month starting on Saturday. As a part of the final phase of the transit authority's Southwest Connection Improvement Program, the station will receive interlocking signal system maintenance. SEPTA will provide customers shuttle buses between 33rd and Spruce and 30th Street stations.
From Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28, there will be no train service on the Media/Wawa Line as SEPTA rebuilds its mainline infrastructure between 30th Street Station and the Arsenal Interlocking. SEPTA will offer shuttle buses between 49th Street, 33rd and Spruce and 30th Street stations. On the weekends, a shuttle service will be offered between Swarthmore, 33rd and Spruce and 30th Street stations.
The project will also affect the Wilmington/Newark Line and Airport Line. There will be no train service to or from Suburban, Jefferson or Temple University stations.
The Airport line service on weekdays will be available between all Airport Terminals and Eastwick and 30th Street stations, but not Jefferson or Temple stations. On the weekends, shuttle buses will provide service between all Airport terminals and Eastwick and 30th Street stations.
Other work includes bridge inspections, tunnel repairs and rail replacements.
Customers with questions about routes and services can check online for real-time updates.