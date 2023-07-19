SEPTA to close multiple Regional Rail stations for maintenance and upgrades

Multiple Regional Rail SEPTA routes will close for maintenance, and the transit authority is offering varying shuttle buses as an alternative. Work is expected to be finished by Aug. 26.

SEPTA will close its Penn Medicine Regional Rail station for a month starting on Saturday. As a part of the final phase of the transit authority's Southwest Connection Improvement Program, the station will receive interlocking signal system maintenance. SEPTA will provide customers shuttle buses between 33rd and Spruce and 30th Street stations.