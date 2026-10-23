SEPTA ridership hits highest level since COVID-19 pandemic

SEPTA's average daily ridership has reached the highest recorded level since February 2020, the final month before the COVID-19 pandemic brought much of society to a halt.

According to the transit authority, 822,753 people took some form of SEPTA transportation on an average weekday last month. That's an 8% increase compared to September 2025, and the seventh consecutive month of year-over-year ridership growth.

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Bus ridership was particularly strong, increasing 14% compared to the same time last year. An average of 444,269 passengers boarded SEPTA buses each weekday. Even the weekend numbers grew. Average Saturday ridership hit 245,524, a 10% boost over September 2025, while Sunday ridership averaged 179,543, an 8% improvement.

SEPTA attributed this uptick to the first phase of the New Bus Network Initiative, previously known as the Bus Revolution, which went into effect Aug. 23-24.

"Our focus on the fundamentals has raised our standards, and riders are noticing the difference," General Manager Scott A. Sauer said in a statement. "They are seeing cleaner stations and vehicles, the system feels safer, and it is becoming easier to use and more accessible. We will continue to prioritize what matters most – safety, security, cleanliness and reliability – as we work to become a best-in-class transit system that will lead our region going forward."

Metro ridership was up 4% over last year, largely thanks to a 9% growth on the Broad Street Line. Only Regional Rail saw a downward turn. Average weekday ridership was 86,653, a 4% dip compared to September 2025. Saturday ridership, however, surged by 20%.

The spread of COVID-19 in 2020 decimated SEPTA's numbers. Ridership fell by 90% between March and May across the transit authority's system. Even after restrictions eased and vaccines became available, commuters were slow to return. Ridership was still down 60% by July 2021, compounding financial woes that have played out dramatically in the state legislature in recent years.

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