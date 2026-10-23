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October 23, 2026

SEPTA ridership hits highest level since COVID-19 pandemic

More than 822,000 people took a bus, trolley or train on an average weekday last month.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation SEPTA
SEPTA ridership Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

SEPTA's bus ridership increased by 14% in September compared to one year prior. That helped the transit authority's overall ridership figures hit their highest level since February 2020.

SEPTA's average daily ridership has reached the highest recorded level since February 2020, the final month before the COVID-19 pandemic brought much of society to a halt.

According to the transit authority, 822,753 people took some form of SEPTA transportation on an average weekday last month. That's an 8% increase compared to September 2025, and the seventh consecutive month of year-over-year ridership growth. 

MORE: Philly rideshare driver charged in fatal hit-and-run in Montgomery County

Bus ridership was particularly strong, increasing 14% compared to the same time last year. An average of 444,269 passengers boarded SEPTA buses each weekday. Even the weekend numbers grew. Average Saturday ridership hit 245,524, a 10% boost over September 2025, while Sunday ridership averaged 179,543, an 8% improvement. 

SEPTA attributed this uptick to the first phase of the New Bus Network Initiative, previously known as the Bus Revolution, which went into effect Aug. 23-24.

"Our focus on the fundamentals has raised our standards, and riders are noticing the difference," General Manager Scott A. Sauer said in a statement. "They are seeing cleaner stations and vehicles, the system feels safer, and it is becoming easier to use and more accessible. We will continue to prioritize what matters most – safety, security, cleanliness and reliability – as we work to become a best-in-class transit system that will lead our region going forward."

Metro ridership was up 4% over last year, largely thanks to a 9% growth on the Broad Street Line. Only Regional Rail saw a downward turn. Average weekday ridership was 86,653, a 4% dip compared to September 2025. Saturday ridership, however, surged by 20%.

The spread of COVID-19 in 2020 decimated SEPTA's numbers. Ridership fell by 90% between March and May across the transit authority's system. Even after restrictions eased and vaccines became available, commuters were slow to return. Ridership was still down 60% by July 2021, compounding financial woes that have played out dramatically in the state legislature in recent years.

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation SEPTA Philadelphia Public Transit

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