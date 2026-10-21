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October 21, 2026

Philly rideshare driver charged in fatal hit-and-run in Montgomery County

Andy Nunez Vasquez allegedly struck Ricardo Baptiste as he was crossing the street. A tractor-trailor then drove over him.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Crashes
Montco hit-and-run Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Police say Andy Nunez Vasquez, a Philly rideshare driver, failed to stop and render aid or report an accident after colliding his vehicle into Ricardo Baptiste in East Norriton on Sept. 6. Baptiste was then struck by a tractor-trailer and died.

Montgomery County prosecutors have charged a rideshare driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Delaware County man.

Andy Nunez Vasquez, 43, of Philadelphia, is accused of multiple crimes stemming from a fatal collision in East Norriton last month. According to police, Ricardo Baptiste, 29, of Drexel Hill, was crossing the street around Germantown Pike and Whitehall Road on Sept. 6 when Vasquez struck him with his car. As the Baptiste laid on the ground, a tractor-trailer hit and drove over him. Vasquez allegedly fled the scene without reporting the incident.

MORE: Data center developers withdraw applications for King of Prussia project amid lawsuits over zoning dispute

Police found Baptiste injured and unresponsive when they arrived at 9:10 p.m. He was taken to Jefferson Einstein Montgomery Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Through surveillance video and license plate readers, investigators determined that Baptiste was struck by a white 2015 Hyundai Sonata allegedly belonging to Vasquez. They placed Vasquez, a Philly rideshare driver, on the scene through phone and ride-share records.

He now faces misdemeanor charges of failing to render aid and report an accident to police, as well as a felony count of accidents involving injury or death. Vasquez pleaded guilty to disobeying a traffic control device in 2023.

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Crashes Montgomery County Drexel Hill East Norriton Arrests Crime Hit-and-Run Philadelphia

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