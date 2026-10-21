Philly rideshare driver charged in fatal hit-and-run in Montgomery County

Montgomery County prosecutors have charged a rideshare driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Delaware County man.

Andy Nunez Vasquez, 43, of Philadelphia, is accused of multiple crimes stemming from a fatal collision in East Norriton last month. According to police, Ricardo Baptiste, 29, of Drexel Hill, was crossing the street around Germantown Pike and Whitehall Road on Sept. 6 when Vasquez struck him with his car. As the Baptiste laid on the ground, a tractor-trailer hit and drove over him. Vasquez allegedly fled the scene without reporting the incident.

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Police found Baptiste injured and unresponsive when they arrived at 9:10 p.m. He was taken to Jefferson Einstein Montgomery Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Through surveillance video and license plate readers, investigators determined that Baptiste was struck by a white 2015 Hyundai Sonata allegedly belonging to Vasquez. They placed Vasquez, a Philly rideshare driver, on the scene through phone and ride-share records.

He now faces misdemeanor charges of failing to render aid and report an accident to police, as well as a felony count of accidents involving injury or death. Vasquez pleaded guilty to disobeying a traffic control device in 2023.

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