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November 13, 2026

SEPTA's South Broad Concourse to fully reopen for first time since COVID-19 pandemic

The last section of the network of underground tunnels linking City Hall and Walnut-Locust stations to complete renovations will again be accessible Monday.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation SEPTA
South Broad concourse Provided image/SEPTA

SEPTA reopened most of the South Broad Concourse, pictured above, in June ahead of the World Cup, but a tunnel connecting East Market and Broad streets remained closed. It will be accessible Monday.

The South Broad Concourse connecting City Hall and Walnut-Locust stations will be completely open Monday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most of the underground network of tunnels reopened this summer in anticipation of the World Cup, MLB All-Star Game and semiquincentennial. But the South Penn Connector, a half-loop along South Penn Square connecting East Market and Broad streets, remained shuttered through the celebrations. Commuters will gain access to this corridor and with it, the complete concourse, next week ahead of the winter season.

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"We are excited to reopen the final piece of this connection that provides riders with easier access to SEPTA services," SEPTA General Manager Scott A. Sauer said in a statement. "The South Broad Concourse is at the heart of the SEPTA system, and reopening allows riders more options to reach their connection or final destination."

During the nearly seven years the concourse was closed, SEPTA installed new cameras, bi-directional roto-gates and signage. The transit authority's cleaning staff and police force also swelled to ensure long-term maintenance of the pathways.

The concourse's look changed, too. Participants in Mural Arts' same-day work program painted 200 underground columns in bright geometric patterns. The designs came from Lauren Cat West, a Philadelphia-based illustrator.

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

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