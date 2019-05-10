SEPTA train conductor shot at station in West Mount Airy

A SEPTA train conductor was shot Friday afternoon on a Regional Rail train along the Chestnut Hill West line, Philadelphia police said.

Authorities said the incident occurred at Carpenter Lane Station in West Mount Airy around 3:30 p.m.

The victim, a 57-year-old male, was shot once in the right hip. He was transported to Einstein Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Police said there were no arrests made and no weapons recovered at the scene of the shooting.

SEPTA said inbound and outbound trains will bypass Carpenter Station amid an ongoing investigation.

There were no additional injuries reported.