More News:

May 10, 2019

SEPTA train conductor shot at station in West Mount Airy

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
Philadelphia Police officer cruiser Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A Philadelphia police car.

A SEPTA train conductor was shot Friday afternoon on a Regional Rail train along the Chestnut Hill West line, Philadelphia police said.

Authorities said the incident occurred at Carpenter Lane Station in West Mount Airy around 3:30 p.m.

The victim, a 57-year-old male, was shot once in the right hip. He was transported to Einstein Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Police said there were no arrests made and no weapons recovered at the scene of the shooting.

SEPTA said inbound and outbound trains will bypass Carpenter Station amid an ongoing investigation. 

There were no additional injuries reported.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings Philadelphia Crime Chestnut Hill SEPTA Police

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Business

Yuengling plans to open a beer-themed hotel in Tampa
Yuengling Brewery hotel

Sixers

The biggest Sixers questions heading into Game 7 vs. Toronto Raptors
050919-SixersUnderdogs-USAToday

Wawa

Miami columnist: Wawa’s empanadas ‘exploit’ city’s culture, but taste pretty good
Wawa 12th and Market streets

Health News

Instagram taking action against anti-vaxxers
Instagram Vaccine Misinformation

Beauty

Philly hair stylist shares horror story of accidentally ‘melting a client’s hair off’
melted hair Salon Stock

Eagles

My (mostly) useless, way-too-early Eagles 53-man roster projection
050819NateSudfeld

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved