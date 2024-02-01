More News:

February 01, 2024

Shapiro among governors urging SCOTUS to rule in favor of medication abortion access

On Tuesday, 21 state leaders filed an amicus brief in the appeal of a federal court decision that would restrict access to mifepristone, a drug used in a two-step regimen to end a pregnancy

By Peter Hall, Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Government Abortion
Shapiro Governors Support Abortion Access Chrissy Suttles/Beaver County Times; USA TODAY NETWORK

Twenty-one governors, including Josh Shapiro, filed an amicus brief in the appeal of a federal court decision that would restrict access to mifepristone, a drug that aids abortion. Above, Shapiro marches in the Pittsburgh Labor Day Parade last September.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is among 21 governors urging the U.S. Supreme Court to rule in favor of access to a drug used in medication abortions and managing miscarriages when it considers the issue next month.

The Reproductive Freedom Alliance, of which Shapiro is a member, filed an amicus brief Tuesday in the appeal of a federal court decision that would restrict nationwide access to mifepristone, one of the drugs used in a two-step regimen used to end a pregnancy.

LATEST: Without clearly notifying public, Penn Museum buries remains of 19 Black Philadelphians held in its collection

The governors argue in the brief that if the high court allows a recent Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision affirming restrictions on the drug to stand, it would undermine the governors’ ability to support health care services and set a dangerous precedent that could extend beyond reproductive health care.

“I believe in women’s freedom to choose – and as long as I’m Governor, I will always defend freedom in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said in a statement, adding that mifepristone is safe and effective and has been used for decades. 

“Allowing a few extremist judges to threaten that option for patients nationwide and put women’s health at risk would undermine Governors’ ability to support adequate healthcare services in our states,” Shapiro said. “Let me be clear: your rights and freedoms here in Pennsylvania have not changed – you can still get a safe, legal medication abortion using mifepristone in our Commonwealth.”

Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry filed a separate amicus brief in the Supreme Court on Tuesday in support of unrestricted access to reproductive health care and medication, which has been a vital option to maintain equitable care in rural and underserved areas.

Henry said in a statement that upholding the Fifth Circuit decision would cause confusion and restrictions in states where abortion remains legal and marginalize low-income communities with a fundamental right to equal health care. 

“I cannot and will not stand silent as those rights are threatened and women face potential physical harm without safe reproductive care options,” Henry said.

The appeal before the Supreme Court stems from the April 2023 decision of a federal judge in the Northern District of Texas reversing the decades-long U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of mifepristone.

Although the Fifth Circuit reversed part of the Texas decision on appeal, it allowed restrictions on the use of mifepristone to remain in place. Pennsylvania was a party to a separate lawsuit in which a federal judge in Washington state ordered the FDA to maintain the status quo and access in 17 states and Washington, D.C. that brought the suit.

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the mifepristone case on March 26.

Pennsylvania Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Pennsylvania Capital-Star maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kim Lyons for questions: info@penncapital-star.com. Follow Pennsylvania Capital-Star on Facebook and Twitter.

Peter Hall, Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Read more Government Abortion Pennsylvania Reproduction United States Supreme Court Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Giselle - Main Image 2024

"Giselle" haunts and delights for the Philadelphia Ballet’s 60th Season
Limited - WFC Arena Main Photo

Wells Fargo Center’s $400 million private transformation near complete

Just In

Must Read

Social Justice

Without clearly notifying public, Penn Museum buries remains of 19 Black Philadelphians held in its collection
Penn Museum burial

Sponsored

Wells Fargo Center’s $400 million private transformation near complete
Limited - WFC Arena Main Photo

Fitness

Thinking of running the Broad Street Run for the first time? Or trying to notch a personal best? Experts offer advice
Broad Street Run

TV

'Abbott Elementary' returns for Season 3 next week. Here's what to know
abbott elementary season 3 new characters

Sixers

NBA trade deadline: Everything to know about the Sixers
Alex Caruso

Arts & Culture

Philadelphia Film Society to kick off Black History Month by showing movies by African American filmmakers
Black Cinema Weekend

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved