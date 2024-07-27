Anime fans to gather at ShikkariCon for gaming tournaments and cosplay contests

An annual anime and gaming convention in the Plymouth Meeting area will allow locals to embrace their inner geek, with ShikkariCon returning in mid-August.

The fourth ShikkariCon is scheduled for Aug. 17-18, taking place at the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Philadelphia West. The fandom event will host family-friendly activities, including fighting game tournaments and a contest for the best costumes.

As with many fandom conventions, vendors and artists will be present to share and sell their works, with items including anime-inspired keychains, cosplay accessories and Japanese clothing.

Casual video game players can participate in open play sessions on PlayStation, Xbox or classic Nintendo and Sega consoles. More seasoned fighting game veterans can enter tournaments for "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate," "Street Fighter 6" and other titles.

Those who prefer card games can face off against other players in "Yu-Gi-Oh" and the "Pokémon Trading Card Game," among others. The group Origin of Play, which organizes gaming sessions for several conventions, is in charge of gaming events at ShikkariCon.

Programming of panels and other activities include game show-like events, a candy taste testing workshop, a Ramune Japanese soda drinking contest and an opportunity to learn about the Japanese art of paper folding, or Pepakura.

Costume crafters who enter the cosplay contest can win awards like items from the con's artists and vendors, or even badges to AnimeNYC, a massive convention in the Javits Center of New York City that has sponsored ShikkariCon since 2019. AnimeNYC 2024 is on Aug. 23-25.

The original iteration of ShikkariCon ran in 2006 and 2007 by the BC3 Anime Club at Bucks County Community College. The convention officially returned in 2019 when one of the organizers put together a team of veteran convention workers, and the con also ran in 2022 and 2023.

The event averages between 500 and 600 attendees, the majority being teens and families with children 6 to 12 years old, according to convention organizers.

Tickets are $25-$50 for people ages 16 and over and $10-$20 for children under 16, while children six years old and under can enter for free.

Saturday, Aug. 17-Sunday, Aug. 18

Tickets start at $25

DoubleTree Philadelphia West



640 Fountain Rd., Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462