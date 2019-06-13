More Events:

June 13, 2019

Shop evening 'Witch Market' at Lucky's Last Chance in Queen Village

The witchy clothing, jewelry and self-care goods will put a spell on you

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping Markets
shop a witch market in Philadelphia Photo by Paige Cody/ on Unsplash

This curated "Witch Market" at Lucky's Last Chance will put a spell on you.

We're months away from Halloween, but that doesn't mean we can't embrace the spookier side of things. 

Lucky's Last Chance, home of the peanut butter and bacon burger, is hosting a curated "Witch Market" at its Queen Village location on Thursday, June 27.

RELATED: Art Star hosting pop-up market at The Bourse | Movie lineup for Cinema in the Cemetery series announced | 17th century play based on real-life witch trial to be performed at Laurel Hill

Three local vendors will set up shop at the restaurant. Black Cat Clothiers will sell charming vintage clothing, Psychometry Art will sell witchy jewelry and Mystical Blossoms will sell bath, body and self-care "potions."

Keeping with the spooky vibe, the market will be open in the evening, from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Shoppers are invited to grab burgers, hot dogs, tater tots and beer from Lucky's before or after browsing the market.

Witch Market

Thursday, June 27
9 p.m. to midnight
Lucky's Last Chance: Queen Village
848 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Shopping Markets Philadelphia Queen Village Food & Drink

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Do the Phillies even have the prospects to make blockbuster trades?
072318_Adonis-Medina_usat

Investigations

Police say man died in jump from Borgata hotel window in Atlantic City
Borgata Atlantic City Jump death Parking Lot

Sixers

Kevin Durant's Achilles injury will have long-term repercussions for entire NBA
Durant Warriors Raptors

Penn Museum

How do you move an ancient 25,000 pound sphinx? Very carefully.
Carroll - Moving the Sphinx of the Pharaoh Ramses II at Penn Museum

Adult Health

What’s the difference between acetaminophen and ibuprofen?
Ibuprofren Motrin

Lawsuits

N.J. comedian gets $4.1 million for neo-Nazi site's Ariana Grande bombing smear
Dean Obeidallah

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved