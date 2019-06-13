Shop evening 'Witch Market' at Lucky's Last Chance in Queen Village

We're months away from Halloween, but that doesn't mean we can't embrace the spookier side of things.

Lucky's Last Chance, home of the peanut butter and bacon burger, is hosting a curated "Witch Market" at its Queen Village location on Thursday, June 27.

Three local vendors will set up shop at the restaurant. Black Cat Clothiers will sell charming vintage clothing, Psychometry Art will sell witchy jewelry and Mystical Blossoms will sell bath, body and self-care "potions."

Keeping with the spooky vibe, the market will be open in the evening, from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Shoppers are invited to grab burgers, hot dogs, tater tots and beer from Lucky's before or after browsing the market.

Thursday, June 27

9 p.m. to midnight

Lucky's Last Chance: Queen Village

848 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

