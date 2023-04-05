More Health:

April 05, 2023

Protein bars sold at Pennsylvania Costco stores recalled over undeclared cashew allergen

The products came in 15-count variety packs, the FDA said

By Michael Tanenbaum
SimplyProtein Peanut Butter Chocolate Crispy Bars, sold at Costco stores in Pennsylvania and seven other states, have been recalled due to an undeclared tree nut allergen.

The maker of SimplyProtein bars has issued a recall for its Peanut Butter Chocolate Crispy Bars sold at Costco stores in Pennsylvania and seven other states.

The products may contain undeclared traces of tree nuts, specifically cashews, that run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration said.

Wilmington-based Wellness Natural USA Inc. said the bars were sold in 15-count variety packs that also contained Lemon Coconut and Dark Chocolate Sea Salt flavors. The allergen was declared for these two bars.

The variety packs were sold at limited Costco stores in Pennsylvania, Arkansas, California, Kansas, Maryland, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia and Washington, D.CThe affected products were marked with a "Best Before" date Jan. 5, 2024. The bar wrappers contain the lot number "TN3005A" and the cartons contain the lot number "TN3005."

The FDA said the recall was triggered by a consumer complaint, which is the only reported reaction to date. The cause of the contamination is under investigation.

Costco stores in the affected states have been urged to stop selling the bars and to contact the manufacturer for information. People who purchased these bars can return them to Costco for a full refund, the company said

Questions or concerns about the recall should be directed to contact@wellnessnaturalinc.com between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. The company can also be reached at (800) 547-5790. 

Michael Tanenbaum
