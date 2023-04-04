More Health:

April 04, 2023

Eye drops factory linked to deadly bacterial infections cited for sterilization violations

An outbreak linked to contaminated Ezricare Artificial Tears killed three people and left eight others with vision issues

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News recalls
Eye drops contamination Provided Image/EzriCare Artificial Tears

EzriCare Artificial Tears were recalled earlier this year after an outbreak of a bacterial infection that has killed three people and sickened dozens. The FDA found sanitation issues at the factory where the eye drops are made.

The manufacturer of the eye drops linked to a recent outbreak of bacterial infections has been cited by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for failing to follow proper protocols to prevent contamination.

FDA investigators discovered dirty equipment and dozens of other sanitation concerns at a Global Pharma Healthcare facility in India during an inspection from Feb. 20 to March 2, a few weeks after the company issued a recall of its EzriCare Artificial Tears.

The recall initially only involved EzriCare Artificial Tears, but was later expanded to include another eye product manufactured by Global Pharma, Delsam Pharma's Artificial Eye Ointment.

The bacteria responsible for the infections, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, is resistant to most antibiotics. As of March 21, the latest update, the outbreak had caused 68 infections in health care and long-term care facilities in 16 states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Three people had died and eight had experienced vision loss. Four of them had to have an eye surgically removed. 

Inspectors found that the manufacturing process – particularly for eye drop batches made between December 2020 and April 2022 – "lacked assurance of product sterility," according to the FDA report.

Citations were given for poor cleaning procedures and discrepancies in the facility's records detailing when equipment was sterilized. Inspectors also found gaps in written procedures and training for employees, according to CBS News. Important checks to ensure that products had been sterilized were not always being performed.

People infected with Pseudomonas aeruginosa don't always have symptoms, which makes stopping its spread more challenging, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. In the current outbreak, health officials identified several people who carried the bacteria without showing any signs of infection. They were discovered through screenings at inpatient health care facilities where infections had been reported.

"The bacteria can spread when one patient carrying the bacteria exposes another patient, or when patients touch common items or when healthcare workers transmit the germs which is why infection control, like hand hygiene, is so important," the CDC told CNN.

The particular strain of the bacteria involved in the outbreak previously has not been seen in the U.S. Though the people involved in the outbreak reported using different brands of eyedrops, most reported using preservative-free EzriCare Artificial Tears prior to the start of their illnesses. Health officials at the FDA and CDC are continuing to monitor the outbreak.

People are urged to stop using the recalled eye drops immediately and get evaluated by a health care provider if they start to feel ill. Signs of an eye infection include pain, swelling, discharge, redness, blurry vision, sensitivity to light and the sensation of a foreign object stuck in the eye. The bacteria also can cause respiratory and urinary tract infections. It can be fatal if it enters the bloodstream. 

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News recalls Philadelphia FDA Infections Eyes

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Psychotherapy session, woman talking to psychologist

Psychiatrist, psychologist, therapist: Which do you need?
Purchased - Dead bug on counter

How to keep unwanted pests out of your house

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Two children killed in Upper Darby rowhome fire
Upper Darby house fire

Activism

Stop-and-frisk: A clear failure of public safety policy
Limited - ACLU - Police Officer

Prevention

Why you should stop eating raw cookie dough and cake batter
Raw Cookie Dough

Phillies

Phillies' 0-4 start is no big deal... right?
Phillies-start-Brandon-Marsh_040423_USAT

Entertainment

New Hershey's Chocolate World attraction to offer train ride through candy lands
hershey's great candy expedition

Food & Drink

Sample South Philly's best eats during Flavors on the Avenue
Flavors on the Avenue

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved